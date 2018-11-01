I bought my first Ford Mustang when I graduated from high school and another when I graduate college. I live in Michigan. On paper, driving a Mustang year around and Michigan winters don’t mix, yet I survive. I’ve had commutes as short as two miles and others where I've traveled 74 miles one way to get to work. You see, the problem isn’t the Mustang, it’s the drivers behind the wheel – like the driver in the video above.

The video is frightening. No race is worth this amount of dumb and dangerous driving. The Mustang roars through Seoul streets, running at least four red lights. At one intersection the Mustang has to maneuver through traffic. The Mustang rockets ahead, running several more red lights. The Mustang narrowly avoids hitting a pedestrian who is crossing the road. The driver then roars past a stopped bus at a high rate of speed.

Everything comes to a screeching halt when the driver tries to swerve around a moped. The driver accelerates through the swerve, causing him to lose control of the Mustang. The car slides into a divider fence before spinning out and sliding into a tree. The Mustang jumps the curb, knocking down a parked motorcycle. The impact is so hard the tree topples onto the sidewalk. Luckily, no one was on the sidewalk at the time of the crash, and the audio makes it sound the occupants were uninjured – or at the very least banged up and bruised.

The video description says the Mustang was racing a Mercedes-AMG A45 and both reached speeds up to 109 miles per hour (177 kilometers per hour). The section of Seoul they were driving through had a speed limit of 37 mph (60 kph). That’s downright dangerous. Hopefully, both drivers learn to keep such antics at the track.

Source: 뉴시스TV via YouTube