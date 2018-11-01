Car control is everything when it comes to performing evasive driving maneuvers. How a car handles when the driver has to take drastic action behind the wheel to avoid a crash could mean the difference between life and death. That’s why the dreaded moose test is so important, which is more of a foe to crossovers and SUVs than sports cars like the 2018 Ford Mustang GT with the optional MagneRide Suspension.

The test puts cars through a scenario where a driver must swerve around a suddenly appearing obstacle. The track uses cones in an “S” shape to indicate the driver's lane and the oncoming lane. A successful test has a vehicle swerving into the oncoming lane and quickly swerving back into the first lane without destroying cones.

The video starts by showing the Mustang clipping a cone and failing to correct quickly enough to remain in the initial lane on a 47-miles-per-hour (77-kilometers-per-hour) run. However, according to the video narrator, the driver had to learn how the car handled. After a while, the driver was able to complete the moose test successfully.

The Mustang's MagneRide Suspension setting is set to "Normal" in this series of tests. It would be interesting to see a Mustang attempt the test with the standard suspension or with the MagneRide set to a stiffer setting.

The narrator says the Mustang produces almost no understeer and the car precisely follows the driver’s inputs. Higher rates of speed proved too much for the Mustang to handling, and the coupe failed the tests. However, the car “remained predictable and easy to control.”

And that’s what matters. Predictable car control in sticky situations can significantly reduce the chance of something terrible going wrong on the road. Often, a driver can avoid an initial collision, but they will then lose control of the vehicle when they try to re-enter their lane or prevent a secondary collision. That’s never good.

Source: km77.com