Audi introduced the 2019 Q8 as the flagship SUV for the German luxury automaker. It’s Audi’s pinnacle of luxury and performance. However, when you set it next to the Q7, it doesn’t look larger. Just look at the photo above from Vossen Wheels. The Q8 appears low and long – it looks more like a hatchback with a raised suspension than an SUV with a lowered one.

Vossen did lower the suspension, but even a stock Q8 appears low to the ground. It doesn’t help that the big wheels fill out the wheel wells. It’s easier to understand the optical illusion when you look at the dimensions of both. The Q8 is shorter than the Q7, but it has a longer wheelbase, which helps accentuate its length. The Q8 is wider, too; however, it’s a smidge shorter than the Q7. Combined, these dimensions, which are all within three inches of each other, give the Q8 a sporty and aggressive appearance.

The wheels are Vossen’s Series 17 rims painted in “Patina Gold.” Vossen tagged H&R Springs on both Instagram and Twitter, which is likely the company Vossen used to lower the gold-wheeled Q8. Sadly, Vossen doesn’t dish any details about the tricked-out Q8. It’s unlikely Vossen improved the SUV's stock performance.

Fresh off the assembly line, the Q8 first comes with just one engine – a 286-horsepower 3.0-liter V6 diesel (50 TDI). It makes 443 pound-feet of torque. Next year, the Q8 will get a 3.0-liter gas-engine, badged 55 TFSI, early next year. This gasoline engine is what U.S. customers will be able to buy. It’s unlikely Audi will offer the diesel engine to U.S. customers. Spy photos show a sportier RS Q8 version in development. It’ll compete with the likes of the BMW X6 M and the Mercedes GLE 63 Coupe. It’ll likely have a hybrid powertrain making 670 hp and 626 lb-ft (850 Newton-meters) of torque.

Whenever customers begin taking delivery of the Q8, they should rest assured they'll be able to swap out the stock wheels for Vossen units.

Source: Vossen via Twitter