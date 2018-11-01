We haven’t seen much of the forthcoming Cadillac CT5 sedan, but test cars are out and about. Our spy team caught this one trolling the campus at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, and when the shutter finally stopped we had 30 photos showing fresh details of the CTS replacement from pretty much every point imaginable, including a few clear shots of the interior.

Let’s look outside for starters. Previously it appeared Cadillac was using some clever body cladding to make the prototype look like a Dodge Charger, and we can still see a bit of that on the doors. The hood has a fake bulge as well, and the coverings over the taillights give a distinct Charger impression that we suspect is another ruse. Camo wrap up front has been reduced, however, and there’s absolutely no mistaking that grille for anything other than a Cadillac. We can also see a bit more definition around the side glass, revealing a swooping coupe-like outline that has us wondering if this car might actually go all Panamera on us with a lift gate instead of a trunk.

Inside, we can see quite a change from the current CTS. The center stack is completely different, featuring a larger touchscreen with a bank of toggle-like switches not unlike those we see on the new XT4 crossover. The steering wheel is similar as well, and the instrument cluster appears to retain traditional gauges as opposed to a fully digital affair.

Being so early in the development stage, we haven’t even heard rumors about the CT5’s powertrain. The current line-of-thought is that it will offer a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-pot as well as a 3.6-liter V6, not unlike the current CTS. As for a high-performance V model, that could certainly come later with V8 power.

We likely won’t see this sedan fully revealed until later next year as a 2020 model.

Source: Automedia