Ford threw a massive Halloween party at the Michigan Central Station, including lighting up the entire exterior of the building with a pumpkin and ghost. In addition to the fun on the outside, the Blue Oval decorated the interior with family-friendly activities like trick-or-treating, music, and decorations. Over 800 hundred people showed up to the festivities.

18 Photos

Using the 18-story building to display Halloween-themed images was a great idea. The jack 'o lantern evoked the similar look from the old movie Halloween 3: Season of the Witch, and the ghost looked like an apparition that should have been chasing Pac-Man. There was also a spooky, multi-colored eye that has the most complex layout.

In addition to lighting up the building's exterior, Ford also decorated the area by putting a graveyard in the front lawn. A row of vehicles provided a trunk-or-treat to let kids get some free candy.

Ford bought the 18-story Michigan Central Station and a 45-acre vacant lot in June with plans to renovate the historic building. The Blue Oval will invest $740 million into the old structure to make it usable again. The automaker will use the site as a hub for mobility projects, and as many as 2,500 people could work out of the old train station by 2022. There will eventually be room to support 5,000 employees there. The Detroit Public Schools Book Depository will share the campus, too. The construction will also include retail spots and some residential space.

Before Ford's acquisition, the Michigan Central Station was vacant for over 20 years. Construction was complete in 1914, but trains stopped running there in 1988. The building became empty in 1995.

Source: Ford