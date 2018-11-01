Roughly five months after reviving the 8 Series name for a new grand touring coupe, BMW puts it under the knife to introduce the first-ever 8 Series Convertible. The first examples of these droptops will roll into dealers in the United States in March 2019 at a base price of $121,400, plus an additional $995 destination fee. In comparison, the hardtop will go on sale in December starting at $111,900 before destination.

Like with North American examples of the coupe, the only available model of the convertible will be the M850i xDrive. It'll pack a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 producing 523 horsepower (390 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters). An eight-speed automatic will shuffle the power to both axles, as necessary. The 8 Series cabriolet reaches 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.8 seconds, whereas the hardtop hits 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.7 seconds. Both models have an electronically limited top speed of 155 miles per hour (250 kilometers per hour).

European buyers will also have the choice of the 840d xDrive. It'll use a 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six turbodiesel producing 315 hp (235 kW) and 502 lb-ft (680 Nm) of torque. An eight-speed automatic will handle the gear changes.

The convertible's styling is nearly identical to the coupe, except for the electrically folding soft top. When the roof is down, it stows underneath a rear deck that features stitching to match the instrument panel and door panels. The cover also features subtle nacelles that evoke the coupe's double-bubble roof design.

The top requires 15 seconds to open and close, and it can operate at up to 30 mph (48 kph). For a little less wind in the cabin with the roof down, there's a standard wind deflector to place behind the front seats. Even more comfort is available from the optional neck warmers and air blowers in the seats.

Even with its six-figure price, the 8 Series Convertible doesn't come standard with everything, and BMW offers a few extras for customers who want even more. For example, an optional M Carbon Exterior Package uses carbon-fiber reinforced polymer pieces for the air intake bars, exterior mirror caps, and rear diffuser insert. There's also a 12-speaker Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, and customers can dress up the cabin with available glass trim to cover the gearshift, iDrive Controller, engine start/stop button, and stereo volume knob. Folks looking for more tech can specify Driving Assistant Professional that includes adaptive cruise control, lane control assist, and evasion aid that reacts to pedestrians in the vehicle's way. Night vision is available, too.

BMW will debut the 8 Series Convertible to the public at the Los Angeles Auto Show at the end of November.

Source: BMW