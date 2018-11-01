Up until 2008 when the original Q5 came out, the Q7 was the only SUV from Audi, but since then the range of high-riding models has blossomed to include the Q2, Q3, E-Tron, and the range-topping Q8. It will be expanded furthermore in 2019 when the Four Rings will introduce the Q4 and the E-Tron Sportback.

But enough with the introduction – we’re here to talk about the mid-cycle refresh Audi is preparing for the Q7. It looks like the changes the large luxury SUV will be going through are quite extensive since the white prototype is not shy to show off its new headlights and taillights. The slightly reshaped front grille appears to be a tad bit smaller, while the exhaust tips at the back have been neatly integrated into the reworked bumper.

We don’t get to see the test vehicle’s cabin, but it’s easy to notice the dashboard remains hidden under a large fabric to conceal the updates Audi has prepared. We’re not holding our breath for an overhaul of the dash to bring it in line with the Q8’s fancy multi-screen setup as that would prove to be too expensive for only a facelift. In other words, the tablet-like MMI infotainment system will likely be carried over from the current Q7. In addition, the physical buttons and knobs of the climate control will probably be retained instead of being replaced by a touchscreen as seen on the new Q8.

Speaking of the Q8, the SUV-coupe will probably lend some of its goodies to the normal Q7. More safety and assistance tech is likely on the agenda considering the prototype’s grille incorporates a pair of large radars flanking the Audi logo. The all-digital Virtual Cockpit is likely getting an update considering the latest high-end models such as the A8, A7, A6, and the aforementioned Q8 use a more advanced instrument cluster.

Expect the facelifted Audi Q7 to debut in the months to come, either at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit slated for January 2019 or in March at the Geneva show.

Photos: CarPix