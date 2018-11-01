Remember that awesome Mercedes Unimog camper we showed you back in August this year? The company that builds it, EarthCruiser Australia, has two new offerings and they are equally cool. Meet the MOD and EXD motorhomes.

Without further ado, the MOD stands for My Own Design and is designed around a modular interior, which allows customers to customize their model by just adding and removing features they want and don’t want. Every example has a base floor plan that includes a cab-over bed, table that converts into a small bed, corner storage unit, and a complete electrical system powering two ceiling lights and 12volt accessories.

The MOD comes in two sizes – MOD 300 and MOD 400. The smaller series fits trucks like the Toyota Tacoma, Nissan Frontier, Dodge Dakota, Honda Ridgeline, and Ford Ranger, while the bigger package is designed for larger trucks like the Toyota Tundra, Nissan Titan, Chevrolet Silverado, Dodge Ram 1500, and Ford F-150.

16 Photos

The second new offering from the company is called MXD and is a larger and more comfortable motorhome that can be fitted to one-ton trucks. At the push of a button, the MXD deploys a kitchen, bathroom, functional living area, and bed, which can accommodate up to four persons. You can even fit an external hot and cold water shower, a 12-volt DC air conditioner, and a microwave oven. “Whether heading out for an extended weekend or year-long trip across South America,” the EXD should be ready for that challenge, EarthCruiser promises.

The company is already taking orders for both motorhomes with the MOD priced at $22,000 and $23,500 for the MOD 300 and MOD 400 variants respectively. EarthCruiser’s official site doesn’t list a price for the MXD, but more details are available upon request.

Source: EarthCruiser