We’ve seen the McLaren 720S racing all kinds of supercars and it’s probably safe to say it’s one hell of a drag monster even in stock form. Most of the videos with the model were produced by the DragTimes YouTube channel, which is now making a recap of the last 12 months of ownership.

The folks managed to put the 720 against a total of 30 different cars from all sizes and segments. The McLaren lost just two races, one against a heavily modified Nissan GT-R and one against a Porsche 918 Spyder. You can easily count that as just a single loss, because the race against the Porsche was done on a slippery track where AWD cars have a huge advantage. At the 10:25 mark you can see the McLaren losing traction a number of times. However, in a rolling start race, the 720S takes the win.

The 15-minute video at the top shows all the 30 drag races of the 720S from the last 12 months. If you have the time, we strongly recommend watching the whole thing as there are some really impressive battles. Maybe you’ll be surprised to hear the McLaren literally blows away a Tesla Model S P100D. On the other hand, the Lamborghini Aventador SV is not even close to the British supercar on the quarter-mile strip.

DragTimes' initial plan was to keep the 720S just for three months until they get delivery of a new Ford GT. However, the awesomeness of the car made them keep it probably forever and we are eager to see what other drag races it could win. We bet it’s going to be another fantastic year of drag racing.

Source: DragTimes on YouTube