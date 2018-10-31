Step back in time with us for a moment as we go a little retro with Bugatti. Right now the oh-so-sexy Divo garners all the attention, along with its Chiron sibling. The Veyron isn’t exactly out of the limelight either, but it pains us to see how quickly people forget about the EB 110. Simply put, none of these modern-day Bugatti hypercars would exist if it wasn’t for the EB 110 upping the bar in the 1990s, so this up-close look from Automotive Mike on YouTube is a welcome reminder of the car’s awesomeness.

We’re used to seeing Automotive Mike capturing camouflaged test cars at the Nürburgring, but as you can see there isn’t anything hidden on this gem. Catching any EB 110 on the street is extraordinarily rare, as just 139 examples were built through the early 1990s. Even in a place like Monaco – where this particular car was found – it’s rare to get a look even from a distance, never mind up close. The video description says the sighting took place earlier this year at Top Marques Monaco, which is a very posh event for showcasing pretty much everything that qualifies as ultra-exotic. The EB 110 certainly qualifies.

Simply put, this video could well be the closest look you’ll ever get of this trail-blazing hypercar. And we do get a very good look, including the leather-trimmed interior that actually looks rather bland compared to today’s passenger cars, never mind high-strung hypercars. Less bland is the engine, which like modern Bugattis uses four turbochargers for added power. Instead of a massive W16, however, the mill is a modest 3.5-liter V12 producing upwards of 552 horsepower (412 kilowatts), sent to all four wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox. Today that kind of power would barely place the EB 110 into the supercar realm, but in the early 1990s there simply wasn’t anything else like it on the road.

Perhaps the best part of the video is towards the end, showing a group of people running after the car is it drives through Monaco. Honestly, if we were there with cameras in hand, we’d be running too.

Source: Automotive Mike via YouTube