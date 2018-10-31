Criminals in Italy need to watch out because the anti-terrorism unit of the country's Carabinieri is now riding in armored Jeep Grand Cherokees. The law enforcement agency has 19 of these specially prepared SUVs on the way before the end of the year. The first of them went to officers in Rome.

14 Photos

The Carabinieri Grand Cherokees wear the force's familiar dark blue paint scheme with red accents. There are also flashing blue lights in the grille, on the roof, and beside the license plate. Inside, there's extra table on a sliding track. The device allows for additional communication, including the ability to connect to the various Italian Police databases.

All of these Grand Cherokees have power from a 3.0-liter V6 turbodiesel making 190 horsepower. It hooks up to an eight-speed automatic, and there's no need to worry if the bad guys are hiding in rugged terrain because the SUV has four-wheel drive. Unlike the Grand Cherokees you find at a dealer, these SUVs body armor, in addition to a bullet-resistant windshield, side windows, and tires. There are also reinforced suspension parts that allegedly improve handing on the road.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles supplies quite a few of the vehicles in the Carabinieri's fleet. For example, Jeep Wrangler's began patrolling the Romagna coast for the force in June. Alfa Romeo also handed over two Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio's to the agency in 2016.

The Carabinieri might soon have an even quicker SUV available to officers. Prior to his death, Ferrari and FCA boss Sergio Marchionne hinted that he was considering donating the Prancing Horse's upcoming Purosangue crossover to the law enforcement agency.

Source: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles