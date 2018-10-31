The armor includes the windows and tires. There's a reinforced suspension, too.
Criminals in Italy need to watch out because the anti-terrorism unit of the country's Carabinieri is now riding in armored Jeep Grand Cherokees. The law enforcement agency has 19 of these specially prepared SUVs on the way before the end of the year. The first of them went to officers in Rome.
The Carabinieri Grand Cherokees wear the force's familiar dark blue paint scheme with red accents. There are also flashing blue lights in the grille, on the roof, and beside the license plate. Inside, there's extra table on a sliding track. The device allows for additional communication, including the ability to connect to the various Italian Police databases.
All of these Grand Cherokees have power from a 3.0-liter V6 turbodiesel making 190 horsepower. It hooks up to an eight-speed automatic, and there's no need to worry if the bad guys are hiding in rugged terrain because the SUV has four-wheel drive. Unlike the Grand Cherokees you find at a dealer, these SUVs body armor, in addition to a bullet-resistant windshield, side windows, and tires. There are also reinforced suspension parts that allegedly improve handing on the road.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles supplies quite a few of the vehicles in the Carabinieri's fleet. For example, Jeep Wrangler's began patrolling the Romagna coast for the force in June. Alfa Romeo also handed over two Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio's to the agency in 2016.
The Carabinieri might soon have an even quicker SUV available to officers. Prior to his death, Ferrari and FCA boss Sergio Marchionne hinted that he was considering donating the Prancing Horse's upcoming Purosangue crossover to the law enforcement agency.
Source: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
Gallery: Jeep Grand Cherokee Carabinieri
Jeep® Grand Cherokee has put on the uniform of the Italian Carabinieri and joined the anti-terrorism unit.
Sporting the Force's institutional blue livery, the special fleet of 19 Jeep Grand Cherokee models is powered by the 190-hp 3.0-litre V-6 Multijet diesel engine, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive.
Various parts of the unstoppable Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles for the Carabinieri were armored, including the windscreen and side windows, tyres and body. The suspension components were reinforced to enhance on-road handling capabilities. The end result is a tactical vehicle capable of ensuring top-level safety for servicemen and women while offering outstanding mechanical reliability to successfully take on any mission.
These special Jeep Grand Cherokee models feature all-new blue LED flashers on the tailgate positioned by the sides of the license plate. In the cabin, they are equipped with the advanced technological systems used by the Force, such as the Odino system which connects in real time to the joint databases of the Italian Police, the vehicle registration authorities and Ania. The system runs on a 7" Android tablet and is conveniently placed on sliding tracks located on the dashboard.
The first of the 19-vehicle fleet was delivered to the Italian Carabinieri a few days ago in Rome. By the end of this year, the entire Grand Cherokee fleet will be on active duty across Italy, reinforcing the historic partnership between the FCA Group and the Carabinieri. The relationship was born after the World War II when all patrol cars featured the Alfa Romeo brand. The new Grand Cherokee fleet joins the Renegade and the Wrangler SUVs already in service with the Carabinieri and is enhanced by the legendary off-road capabilities of the Jeep brand.
Turin, 31 October 2018