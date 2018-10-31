Hide press release Show press release

GM Reports Income of $2.5 Billion and EBIT-adjusted of $3.2 Billion

DETROIT — General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) today announced third-quarter 2018 earnings results reflecting profitability in all core operating segments. Strong results in North America were driven by all-new full-size trucks, and crossovers. GM China equity income and GM Financial EBT were third-quarter records.

Third-quarter 2018 results:

Strong EPS-diluted of $1.75 and record third-quarter EPS diluted-adjusted of $1.87

Revenue of $35.8 billion, up 6.4% from third-quarter 2017

GM North America EBIT-adjusted of $2.8 billion and margin of 10.2 percent

Record third-quarter equity income in China of $0.5 billion

GM Financial EBT of $0.5 billion, a third-quarter record

For complete details and to see reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, click here to download the full press release, or visit the GM Investor Relations website.

• Strong EPS diluted of $1.75; record third-quarter EPS diluted-adjusted of $1.87.

• Strong results in North America driven by all-new full-size trucks, and crossovers.

• Third-quarter records for GM China equity income and GM Financial EBT; record quarter for GM Financial revenue.

Q3 2018 RESULTS OVERVIEW

Net Revenue Income Auto Operating Cash Flow EPS Diluted

GAAP $35.8 B $2.5 B $2.5 B $1.75

vs. Q3 2017 + 6.4% + 2,123% + $1.3 B + 2,088%

“Our third-quarter performance demonstrates our determination to manage risks and deliver strong

business results while continuing to advance the future of mobility.”

– Mary Barra, Chairman and CEO

NORTH AMERICA HIGHLIGHTS

GM North America posted strong margins of 10.2

percent in the third quarter, driven by an increase in

average transaction prices that rose to record Q3 highs.

The frst light-duty 2019 Chevrolet Silverados and GMC

Sierras began arriving in dealerships in August.

Customer deliveries of the Silverado LTZ and High

Country and the GMC Sierra SLT, Denali and AT4 crewcab

models have exceeded expectations as production

ramps up to meet expected demand. GM expects to

ship about 120,000 of the new trucks in the second half

of 2018. Production of the all-new Chevrolet Blazer will

begin late in the fourth quarter.



2019 GMC Sierra Denali

Despite challenging market conditions, GM China

achieved record third-quarter equity income, driven by

a strong mix of vehicles in popular segments, led by

record Cadillac sales and strong Chevrolet deliveries.

GM China is introducing 10 new or refreshed models in

the second half of 2018.



The Baojun E200 launched in September. Along with

the Buick VELITE 6 unveiled earlier this year, these are

the frst in a wave of electric vehicles launching in

China in the next several years.



CHINA PERFORMANCE

HONDA JOINS GM CRUISE

In October, GM announced that Honda will join Cruise

and GM to build a new autonomous vehicle. The

purpose-built AV will serve a wide variety of use cases

and be manufactured at high volume for global

deployment.



In addition to its $750 million equity investment in

Cruise, Honda committed another $2 billion to Cruise,

including development costs for the purpose-built AV.

With this transaction, Cruise has now attracted $5

billion in external capital and is valued at $14.6 billion.

GM Financial delivered an all-time record for revenue

and third-quarter record EBT of $0.5 billion, resulting

from portfolio growth and stable credit.

GM FINANCIAL GROWTH



“

North America International GM Cruise GM Financial (EBT)

Q3 18 Q3 17 Q3 18 Q3 17 Q3 18 Q3 17 Q3 18 Q3 17

2.8 2.1 0.1 0.4 (0.2) (0.2) 0.5 0.3

EBIT-adj. margin of 10.2%

due to all-new full-size

trucks, continued crossover

performance and overall

favorable pricing.

Continued strong EBT and

revenue growth; GMF to pay

a d i v i d e n d t o G M

commencing in the fourth

quarter.



SEGMENT RESULTS (EBIT-ADJUSTED - $B)

Results include record Q3

China equity income of

$0.5 billion, ofset by

continued weakness of

South American currencies.



"Our disciplined approach to the U.S. market, combined with strength in China and further growth of GM

Financial, drove a very strong quarter. We will continue to take actions to mitigate headwinds including

foreign currency volatility and commodity costs.”

– Dhivya Suryadevara, Chief Financial Officer



Cadillac’s first-ever XT4 compact luxury SUV began

arriving in showrooms in the U.S., Canada and China in

the third quarter. Cadillac will introduce a new model

every six months through 2020, continuing next with

the three-row XT6.



Super Cruise received the top spot in Consumer

Reports’ ranking of partially automated driving

systems. Earlier this year, Cadillac announced Super

Cruise technology will become available on every

model starting in 2020.

Based on the current rate of

iteration, Cruise continues

to target commercialization

in 2019 in a dense urban

environment.



As previously announced, GM is increasing production

of the Bolt EV in the fourth quarter by 20 percent to

meet growing demand.



GM has partnered with Delta Electronics to develop

faster EV charging technology. GM will deliver a

prototype vehicle capable of a 180-mile range with

less than 10 minutes of charging.



PROGRESS IN ELECTRIC VEHICLES

CADILLAC GAINING MOMENTUM

LIQUIDITY ($B)

Q3 18 Q4 17

Cash and Current Marketable Securities

(includes GM Cruise) 19.8 19.6

Total Liquidity 33.9 33.6

(excludes GM Financial)

Q3 VEHICLE SALES

2019 Cadillac XT4

GM delivered nearly 700,000 vehicles in the U.S. in the

third quarter. Average transaction prices rose to a

third-quarter record of more than $36,000, up about

$800 per unit year over year and $4,000 above

industry average.



Sales of the Chevrolet Tahoe, Suburban and GMC

Yukon full-size SUVs were up approximately 12 percent

year over year. The Chevrolet Colorado and GMC

Canyon posted the best third-quarter midsize pickup

sales since 2004.



GM China delivered nearly 836,000 vehicles in the

third quarter. Chevrolet gained momentum as year-to-date

sales were up 10 percent, led by higher content

crossovers including the Equinox, which saw

29 percent growth compared to a year ago.

Cadillac sales in China set a third-quarter record, up 4

percent year over year and up 20 percent year to date.

The brand is capitalizing on the country's luxury

trend, and sales are expected to grow for the full year.



