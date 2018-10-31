Automobility LA – the organizers behind the LA Auto Show – is keen to let the world know that all kinds of new vehicles will be revealed at this year’s event, which is now just a month away. The group has updated its list of what’s coming, and while some details are obviously omitted on certain reveals, there are few interesting tidbits to share. In particular, the quick mention of a “pickup truck from Jeep” caught our eye because there’s really only one thing that could be – the much-anticipated Scrambler. Considering Jeep hasn’t given any official word on a reveal yet, we suspect there could be some FCA executives a tad unhappy with the LA Auto Show team right now.

What else is coming? Hyundai will show something new, as will Kia with the new Soul. On the German front, Audi has confirmed the e-tron GT concept will be there and BMW’s new 8 Series droptop will debut in LA as well. Nissan will have its facelifted Maxima flagship there, though we’ve technically already seen most of it. Similarly, we’ve seen pretty much all of the new Porsche 911, but it will officially debut to the world in LA.

Specifically, Automobility LA says over 60 debuts will take place at the show. Before you get all excited about that lofty figure, know that it doesn't mean all-new world debuts. The group identifies “nearly half” as actual world premieres, with the rest merely making a first-time appearance in North America. Additionally, not all the debuts will be production vehicles. Concept cars ranging from quite interesting to out-of-this-world vaporware will surely be part of the action.

Still, it appears the show will be quite the event for automotive buffs around the world. Motor1.com will be there en masse to get all the latest information and capture the eye candy on camera, so stick around. It should be quite a ride.

Source: Automobility LA