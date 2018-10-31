We'll also see the new 911, BMW's 8 Series convertible, and many others.
Automobility LA – the organizers behind the LA Auto Show – is keen to let the world know that all kinds of new vehicles will be revealed at this year’s event, which is now just a month away. The group has updated its list of what’s coming, and while some details are obviously omitted on certain reveals, there are few interesting tidbits to share. In particular, the quick mention of a “pickup truck from Jeep” caught our eye because there’s really only one thing that could be – the much-anticipated Scrambler. Considering Jeep hasn’t given any official word on a reveal yet, we suspect there could be some FCA executives a tad unhappy with the LA Auto Show team right now.
What else is coming? Hyundai will show something new, as will Kia with the new Soul. On the German front, Audi has confirmed the e-tron GT concept will be there and BMW’s new 8 Series droptop will debut in LA as well. Nissan will have its facelifted Maxima flagship there, though we’ve technically already seen most of it. Similarly, we’ve seen pretty much all of the new Porsche 911, but it will officially debut to the world in LA.
Specifically, Automobility LA says over 60 debuts will take place at the show. Before you get all excited about that lofty figure, know that it doesn't mean all-new world debuts. The group identifies “nearly half” as actual world premieres, with the rest merely making a first-time appearance in North America. Additionally, not all the debuts will be production vehicles. Concept cars ranging from quite interesting to out-of-this-world vaporware will surely be part of the action.
Still, it appears the show will be quite the event for automotive buffs around the world. Motor1.com will be there en masse to get all the latest information and capture the eye candy on camera, so stick around. It should be quite a ride.
Source: Automobility LA
More Than 60 Debut Vehicles Now Confirmed For LA Auto Show's AutoMobility LA In November
Audi, Hyundai, Jeep, Kia, and Volvo Set to Introduce Vehicles and Make Significant Announcements, November 26-29
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizers of the Los Angeles Auto Show's (LA Auto Show®) AutoMobility LA™ today announced the latest vehicles scheduled to be unveiled Nov. 26-29 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Located in the nation's largest car, luxury car and green vehicle market according to J.D. Power, AutoMobility LA continues to be a prime platform for automakers to launch products, collaborate and share their insights into the future of transportation.
With more than 60 debut vehicles locked in for this year's AutoMobility LA, nearly half will make their highly-anticipated world premiere, including an all new-vehicle from Hyundai and a pickup truck from Jeep. Kia is also expected to have multiple vehicles make their world debut, including one of the brand's best-selling cars.
German luxury automaker Audi has confirmed that the e-tron GT concept 4-door electric performance coupe will make its global premiere at AutoMobility LA for media and industry professionals. Mitsubishi's newest concept is also set to make its North American debut at the show.
This year, 57% of AutoMobility LA's debut vehicles span across several segments within the luxury class; these include Volvo's latest luxury sedan, the all-new S60, which will make its auto show debut alongside the all-new V60 Cross Country wagon. The Swedish automaker has also confirmed that its global CEO is slated to make significant announcements about the company's progressive approach to transportation from its all-new display at AutoMobility LA.
The Polaris Slingshot three-wheeled roadster will also have its 2019 lineup of models make their auto show debut at AutoMobility LA, including the S, SL, SLR, and new Grand Touring.
"Cars are designed, purchased, tuned, customized and enjoyed year-round here in Los Angeles," said Terri Toennies, Executive Vice President and General Manager of AutoMobility LA and the Los Angeles Auto Show. "In a city that's known for its car culture and overall passion for cars, there is no better place to debut vehicles, reach influencers and engage with the masses than AutoMobility LA and the LA Auto Show."
Additional information regarding the show's vehicle debut lineup will be announced in the coming weeks.