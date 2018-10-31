An odd Cadillac test mule is lapping General Motors' proving grounds, but it points to something cool to come. The vehicle uses most of the exterior panels of the existing CTS-V but extra panels add width to the sedan's fenders. In addition, an unpainted rear bumper spans the broader expanse at the back. The mystery comes from figuring out whether this is really a CTS-V under the skin or if its successor, a performance-oriented version of the upcoming CT5.

The new CT5 reportedly goes into production in the latter half of 2019 as a 2020 model year vehicle. This timeline might give Caddy's engineers just enough time to create an end-of-production, more hardcore variant of the existing CTS-V. We might be getting a look at it here.

Like the upcoming CT6-V, it's fairly certain that the CT5 would eventually have a performance variant, too. It takes years to develop a new vehicle, though, and these shots might be our first look at the speedy version of Caddy's upcoming sedan.

The existing CTS-V packs General Motors' LT4 6.2-liter supercharged V8 that produces 640 horsepower and 630 pound-feet of torque. There's a little room for the output to grow if this is a more hardcore version of the sedan. For example, the version of this powerplant in the Corvette Z06 makes 650 hp and 650 lb-ft. The wider fenders would allow Cadillac to fit meatier rubber under the car for making the most out of the extra power.

If this test mule is for the CT5-V, it might use a variant of the CT6-V's 4.2-liter twin-turbo Blackwing V8 that produces 550 hp and 627 lb-ft. Cadillac might cut back the total power for the smaller model to create a performance difference between the two sedans.

Source: Automedia