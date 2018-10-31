If you want a tighter hold, get the F Sport version.
When considering auto engineering, the emphasis usually falls on either the complexity of the powertrain or, more recently, the cutting-edge tech in the infotainment system and driver-assistance aids. However, Lexus now shines the light on a very important but easily forgotten element of creating a new car – making comfy seats. The company took three years to perfect the chairs for the new Lexus ES.
“The moment you sit in the new ES, you’ll notice that your posture feels just right. There’s no need to squirm around until you find the right position," Lexus ES lead engineer Takeshi Kawano said. “Then, once you’re seated, your lower back is fully supported. You’ll feel at ease and, no matter the G-forces acting on the car from any direction, your posture never wavers."
The ES' seats have an iron frame with polyurethane foam wrapped around it for greater comfort. The bottom cushion features subtle depressions in the surface that allegedly let people with smaller frames sink into it while still providing support for larger folks.
Customers looking for a firmer hold while driving can opt for the ES F Sport seats. These chairs take direct inspiration from the LC coupe. Compared to the standard parts, there's greater side bolstering and increased support for the hips.
While this is Lexus' company line Motor1.com's First Drive of the 2019 Lexus ES 350 generally supports the company's promises about the seats. "There's an ample amount of padding in the standard ES 350. The F-Sport trim adds more bolstering, but it never feels necessary. The range of adjustability is perfect, with plenty of pitch at the front of the bottom cushion and a thigh extension for drivers who need extra leg support."
In general, the 2019 ES' cabin is a big improvement over the previous generation, especially in terms of materials. However, the polarizing infotainment system with its trackpad controls is still there and "bad as ever," according to our First Drive.
The 2019 ES began arriving at Lexus dealers in September. Prices for the ES 350 start at $39,500, plus $1,025 for destination. The F Sport version goes for $44,035. In addition, there's the 350h hybrid for $41,310.
