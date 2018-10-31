While SEMA is heating up the aftermarket car scene in Las Vegas, Bulgaria's Vilner shows that Europeans understand car modding, too, by overhauling the interior of a pair of 2015 Mustang GT Convertibles. "Of course, there is an obvious reason for us showing you two projects based on the same model, side by side. It’s a showcase of our different stages of personalization,” company boss Atanas Vilner said about the new creations.

23 Photos

The Mustang with the entirely blue exterior has the lower level of cabin upgrades. Vilner wraps the dashboard in black leather with contrasting white stitching and strips of cobalt-colored Alcantara to match the exterior. The fake suede also wraps around the rearview mirror. Vilner keeps this blue-and-black scheme going throughout the rest of the interior, including the door panels.

A droptop Mustang with a blue body and white stripes has more intricate revisions to the cabin. Vilner uses a tri-color red, white, and black color scheme for the car that creates quite an eye-catching appearance. The door panels and seats feature contrasting strips in these shades, including white stitching to provide an additional visual flourish. Vilner keeps things relatively simple on the dashboard and center stack by only using black and red on them, but the center console lid is in vibrant white.

Whether or not these Mustangs fit your style, they're still preferable to one of Vilner's earlier pony cars that uses actual ponies for the upholstery. In 2017, a customer in China ordered the bespoke car with horse leather upholstery, including sections of the animal's hair adorning the sides of the seats. Vilner admitted the vehicle was controversial, but it was specifically what the client asked for.

Source: Vilner