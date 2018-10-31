We haven’t seen the new generation BMW X6 yet, but the Bavarian company is already working on its flagship variant, the X6 M. That’s not really surprising, as the debuts of the two will probably be separated by just a couple of months. A fresh new video shows BMW is at the Nurburgring with a prototype of the X6 M and is performing some high-speed tests.

It’s really difficult to say whether this is a trial car for the standard X6 or the M version, but the quad exhausts at the back and the prominent roof rails reveal this is indeed the sportiest new X6 of them all. It’s also hard not to note the vehicle looks quite stable on the track with minimal body roll and tons of grip.

While we don’t have a debut date for the new X6 M, we pretty much know what to expect from the powertrain. Under the hood should be the brand’s familiar 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine used in a number of other performance Bimmers. In this application, it should be tuned do deliver somewhere in the region of 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts), channeled to all four wheels.

It won’t redefine the laws of physics, that's for sure, but the M department should make it a lighter and much more capable SUV than the standard X6. Significant suspension tweaks should also help with the task of managing that huge amount of power.

BMW remains tight-lipped about when it will unveil the new X6, but our guess is we will see it in the first months of next year, probably during the Geneva Motor Show in March. That means the X6 M will arrive in the final quarter of 2019 or in early 2020.

Source: Automotive Mike on YouTube