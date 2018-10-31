Our favorite compact car from Mercedes is indeed getting a second generation despite rumors saying otherwise. After seeing a spy video with a prototype riding on steel wheels and featuring halogen headlights, we are now being given the opportunity to check out a more expensive version with alloys and LEDs. Officially confirmed for a 2019 launch as per a product roadmap, the CLA Shooting Brake aims to combine the practicality of a wagon with the sexy lines of a coupe.

Since it won’t debut until next year, it doesn’t come as a surprise the prototype is mostly covered in camouflage, with only the panoramic sunroof, shiny door handles, side mirror caps, and the lower section of the rear bumper exposed. Speaking of mirrors, these no longer sit right next to the A-pillars as Mercedes has decided to move them slightly lower on the door panels. The greenhouse appears to be a tad bit more generous compared to the outgoing model, which in turn will improve visibility for the driver and passengers.

The most obvious change has occurred at the back where the tailgate is visibly wider, especially at its base. That will certainly come in handy when loading and unloading cargo, and you’ll notice the outline of the tailgate is no longer curved. Overall, it seems to be significantly larger and it could also mean the trunk volume will increase as it has been the case with the new A-Class. We also can see the taillights will extend onto the tailgate to make the wagon seem wider and more imposing.

Engines, gearboxes, technology and pretty much everything else will be borrowed from the A-Class hatchback and sedan, including the high-tech interior with dual 10.25-inch digital displays on the dashboard. We’re expecting AMG to diversify its portfolio as the CLA 45 Shooting Brake will likely be joined by a lesser “35” model mirroring the recently launched A35 hatch with a little over 300 horsepower.

Before introducing the wagon, Mercedes will first show the regular CLA as a fancier alternative to the A-Class Sedan. Both the four-door coupe and the shooting brake are slated for a 2019 release.

Photos: CarPix