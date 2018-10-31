Volkswagen has the R Line, Ford the ST-Line, Kia the GT Line, SEAT the FR Line, and Skoda the Sportline. These are some relevant examples of model lineups created to mimic the appearance of a true performance vehicle but combined with the car’s regular engines. Hyundai hoped on the “Line” bandwagon back in July with the launch of the i30 N Line and now it’s extending the portfolio to include this i30 Fastback N Line.

Essentially, the N Line is a styling package for the regular model to trick your friends into believing you’ve just bought the full-blown i30 Fastback N model revealed at the beginning of the month during the Paris Motor Show. It borrows most of its sporty looks and combines them with the turbocharged 1.4-liter gasoline engine of the standard car.

You do get some extra goodies beyond the more aggressive body kit as Hyundai will throw in bigger disc brakes for those 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires. In addition, the engineers have fiddled with the chassis and suspension settings to make the car more agile, so it should be a well-rounded package.

But at the end of the day, the main attraction is represented by the improved visuals granted by trinkets such as black bezels for the headlights, mesh pattern for the front grille, and a red reflector line for the rear bumper. Hyundai has also fitted the i30 Fastback N with a triangular fog lamp and a model-exclusive rear diffuser, while the interior comes with niceties like N-branded sport seats and gear shift knob.

To make its N Line more attainable, Hyundai will sell both the i30 and i30 Fastback with the smaller three-cylinder turbocharged 1.0-liter engine. In this specification, the cars will switch to a smaller 17-inch wheel set, but will retain the other upgrades.

Hyundai will have the i30 Fastback N Line on sale across Europe by the end of this year.

Source: Hyundai