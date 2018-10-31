Starting November 1st, Luc Donckerwolke, former Executive Design VP for the Hyundai and Genesis brands, will lead the design operations of the entire Hyundai Motor Group, which means he will oversee the design processes for Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis. On this position, Donckerwolke is replacing Peter Schreyer, who took over a new role as head of design management on a consultancy basis last month.

Before joining the South Korean automaker, Donckerwolke had an impressive career at Volkswagen Group. He joined the manufacturer in 1992 and spent 1994 to 1996 working for Skoda. During that time, the contributed to the design of the humble first (modern) generation Octavia and Fabia.

In 1996, Donckerwolke moved to Audi to design the A4 Avant and the innovative A2. In 1998, the Belgian designer (born in Lima, Peru) was appointed head of design at Lamborghini, where he is responsible for the design of the Lamborghini Murcielago, Diablo, and Gallardo supercars. Together with Walter de’Silva, he designed the 2006 Lamborghini Miura concept.

His career continued at SEAT in 2005 where he replaced de’Silva, who was promoted to Audi. Working for the Spanish company, he created the previous generation Ibiza, one of the brand’s most recognizable models to date. Finally, before moving to Hyundai, he was appointed design director of Bentley in 2012, replacing Dirk van Braeckel who moved to Volkswagen Group design. In June 2015, Donckerwolke left VAG to join Hyundai.

In his new role as head of design operations at Hyundai Motor Group, he will oversee the processes within the automaker’s global design team and will influence the overall design direction of the Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis brands.

Meanwhile, Hyundai also announced Lee Kyung-soo, head of Hyundai Motor’s U.S. operation, stepped down to become an adviser to the company. He will be temporarily replaced by Yong-woo (William) Lee, who is also president and CEO of Hyundai Motor North America.

