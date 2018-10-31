When you think of Italian supercar marques, well-established brands such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Pagani usually spring to mind. Mazzanti Automobili wants to play in the same league with the big boys and for this reason, it’s developing the Evantra Millecavalli. First shown as a prototype back in 2016, the “the most powerful street-legal hypercar ever made in Italy” is a hardcore version of the 2013 Evantra offering a tremendous amount of power in an ultra-lightweight package. Bear in mind that statement is no longer true since the Pininfarina PF0 electric hypercar will have somewhere in the region of 2,000 hp.

The adjacent video is a rare opportunity to see a work-in-progress example in action, putting its twin-turbo LS7 V8 engine to work. When the Evantra Millecavalli was originally revealed two years ago, the press release quoted an output of 1,000 horsepower, but since then it has jumped to a staggering 1,200 hp and displacement has increased from 7.2 to 7.3 liters – at least in the case of this prototype. One might say the bump in output should be reflected by a name change considering “Millecavalli” was chosen after the Italian words “mille cavalli,” meaning one thousand horses.

Mazzanti also has a more tamed supercar: Mazzanti Evantra 771 squeezes extra 20 hp from 7.0-liter V8

While the design probably won’t win everyone’s hearts, the sound delivered by the engine is nothing short of amazing. The heavily modified LS7 should help the production version offer incredible performance, with the 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) sprint targeted to take just 2.7 seconds en route to a McLaren Speedtail-matching top speed of 250 mph (402 kph).

40 Photos

It’s worth mentioning this is a rear-wheel-drive supercar with more than 1,200 Newton-meters (885 pound-feet) of torque, so only the brave and skilled will want to get behind the wheel of the Evantra Millecavalli. All that American muscle is channeled to the road through a bespoke six-speed sequential gearbox while the stopping power is provided by carbon ceramic brakes enabling the car to come to a full stop from 186 mph (300 kph) in just seven seconds.

It remains to be seen when the final version will be out, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed Mazzanti Automobili will have it ready sooner rather than later.

Video: NM2255 Car HD Videos / YouTube