The supercharged V8 engine makes 758 horsepower.
Source: Hennessey
2019 FORD RAPTOR + V8 = HENNESSEY VELOCIRAPTOR V8
Sealy, Texas (October 29, 2018) — When the Ford Raptor returned to the market in 2017 you could only buy it with the 450 hp twin turbo V6 EcoBoost engine. While no one complained about a 450 hp Raptor, many previous owners did complain about there not being a V8 option. The team from Hennessey Performance (HPE) has been hearing their cries ever since and have answered them. Introducing the 2019 Hennessey VelociRaptor V8.
As the name implies, the team from HPE has taken a brand new 2019 Ford Raptor, removed the EcoBoost V6 and swapped it with a specially built Ford 5.0L V8 engine that is supercharged by Hennessey to the tune of 758 hp!
The VelociRaptor V8 conversion is comprised of an extensive series of modifications and includes a new 5.0L V8 Ford engine, Ford 10-speed automatic transmission, Ford wiring harnesses, ECU’s and other parts that complete the engine swap. Once the V8 is installed, the Hennessey team cranks up the power to the tune of 758 hp via their 2.9L supercharger system, which produces seven psi of boost pressure. Hennessey’s V8-powered Raptor runs from 0-60 mph in a staggering 4.1 seconds.
“We are so excited to introduce our VelociRaptor V8 – the first and only V8-powered Gen 2 Ford Raptor,” said company founder & CEO, John Hennessey. “Our customers have been begging for a V8 option for their new Raptors since the truck first came out in early 2017. We heard their calls and are so pleased to meet this need in the market. The sound of the VelociRaptor V8 is so worth it!”
The Hennessey VelociRaptor V8 conversion also includes: VelociRaptor bumpers front & rear, LED front lights, Stage 2 off-road suspension with a six-inch lift, Hennessey 20-inch alloy wheels, 37-inch BF Goodrich KM03 off-road tires, Hennessey & VelociRaptor V8 exterior badges, and Hennessey embroidered headrests, serial numbered plaques in the interior and engine bay.
The price for the 2019 Hennessey VelociRaptor V8 is 147,950, which includes a new 2019 Ford Raptor F-150 truck. Production is limited to just 100 units for the 2019 model year and each vehicle comes with a 3 year / 36,000 mile warranty that covers the base Ford truck as well as the complete VelociRaptor V8 conversion. The Hennessey VelociRaptor V8 is available directly from Hennessey or from select Authorized Hennessey Performance Ford dealers. For more information, contact Hennessey Performance Engineering at 979.885.1300 or email at sales@hennesseyperformance.com.
2019 HENNESSEY VELOCIRAPTOR V8 FORD RAPTOR SPECIFICATIONS PERFORMANCE:
• 0-60 mph: 4.1 sec.
• 1/4 mile: 12.2 sec. @ 115 mph
POWER:
• 758 bhp @ 7,000 rpm (570 rear wheel hp)
UPGRADE INCLUDES:
• 2019 Ford Raptor Truck
• 5.0L V8 Ford Engine
• 10-speed Ford Automatic Transmission
• Ford Wiring Harnesses & ECU
• 2.9 Liter Supercharger System (7 psi boost)
• Air-to-Water Intercooler
• High-Flow Air Induction
• Fuel Injector Upgrade
• Fuel System Upgrade
• Stainless Steel Cat-Back Exhaust
• VelociRaptor bumpers front & rear
• LED front lights
• Stage 2 off-road suspension w/ 6-inch Lift
• Hennessey 20-inch alloy wheels
• 37-inch BF Goodrich off-road tires
• Hennessey & VelociRaptor V8 exterior badges
• Hennessey embroidered headrests
• Serial numbered plaques (interior & engine bay)
• Professional Installation
• HPE Engine Management Calibration
• Chassis Dyno Tuning & Road Testing
• 3 year/36,000 Mile Limited Warranty