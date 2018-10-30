The Hennessey VelociRaptor nameplate isn’t new. The Texan tuner has used it for the last several years to denote modified Ford Raptor pickup trucks. The latest creation – the VelociRaptor V8 – doesn’t hide the most significant upgrade. You see, when Ford introduced the new Raptor for the 2017 model year, it did so with a twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V6 engine making 450 horsepower. While that was more power than the 6.2-liter V8 produced in the previous-generation Raptor, Hennessey found a niche of Raptor fans who needed nothing less than a honking V8 under the hood.

The Hennessey VelociRaptor V8 takes the EcoBoost V6 out and replaces it with a supercharged 5.0-liter V8. Nothing about the engine is typical, with the aftermarket tuner adding a 2.9-liter supercharger system to the engine, which produces seven psi of boost pressure. The engine makes 758 horsepower at the crank with 570 hp hitting the pavement. This allows the larger pickup truck to hit 60 miles per hour from a standstill in a staggering 4.1 seconds. That’s Mustang GT performance territory. It completes the quarter-mile race in 12.2 seconds at 115 mph.

“We are so excited to introduce our VelociRaptor V8 – the first and only V8-powered Gen 2 Ford Raptor,” said company founder and CEO, John Hennessey. “Our customers have been begging for a V8 option for their new Raptors since the truck first came out in early 2017. We heard their calls and are so pleased to meet this need in the market. The sound of the VelociRaptor V8 is so worth it!”

27 Photos

The truck gets a host of upgrades other than the new engine. Hennessey adds VelociRaptor front and rear bumpers, LED front lights, a Stage 2 off-road suspension with a six-inch lift, Hennessey 20-inch wheels, 37-inch BF Goodrich KM03 off-road tires, Hennessey and VelociRaptor V8 exterior badges, Hennessey embroidered headrests, and serial numbered plaques in the interior and engine bay.

The Hennessey VelociRaptor V8 starts at $ 147,950, which, thankfully, includes the price of a 2019 Raptor. Hennessey is limited producing to just 100 units. The VelociRaptor V8 comes with a three-year/36,000-mile warranty that covers the Ford truck and conversion. The HennesseyVelociRaptor V8 made its debut at the 2018 SEMA Show.

Source: Hennessey