It was only a matter of time before the 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye, which is finally rolling off the assembly line, made an appearance on Jay Leno’s Garage. Leno’s affection for the Challenger is no secret. He was one of the first to buy a Challenger when Dodge reintroduced the famous nameplate in 2008. He eventually auctioned that one for charity. Since 2008, Dodge has continued to improve, update, and enhance the Challenger and its aging platform. It’s almost as if Dodge is abiding by the mantra of “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” Every year it seems Dodge can take the Challenger and its platform to a whole new level, and the last few years have been gangbusters.

While the Demon certainly commands headlines and attention, the introduction of the new Hellcat Redeye is making waves. The Redeye acts as a bridge between the now 717 horsepower Hellcat and the 840-hp Demon, producing a potent 797 hp and 707 pound-feet of torque from its supercharged 6.2-liter V8. However, it does lack many of the track-ready upgrades the Demon receives, making it a more compliant daily driver – if a 797-hp coupe could be considered someone’s daily.

The lack of Demon power doesn’t stop the Redeye from making a statement at the track. The car can still hit 60 miles per hour from a standstill in 3.5 seconds while completing a quarter-mile race in 10.8 seconds at 131 mph. Top speed is 203 mph.

Leno goes into detail about the Redeye and other high-performance Challengers such as the R/T Scat Pack with Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Car Brands at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles - North America. The two dive into the Redeye’s unique qualities before heading out for a raucous drive.

Source: Jay Leno’s Garage via YouTube