They call it Seaker.
Jim and Mike Ring are at it again; the duo took the wraps off their latest creation at this year’s SEMA show. "Seaker" is a 1971 Chevrolet K5 Blazer, and it offers the same high-quality craftsmanship and sex appeal of past Ringbrothers creations.
Named for its upcoming life as a beachcombing Florida truck, Seaker is the first four-wheel-drive vehicle to go under the Ringbrothers’ knife. The resulting product is a thing of dreams, and intricate detail-work abounds.
For example, Ringbrothers designed and fabricated the truck’s running boards, firewall, floors, side panels, air box, engine cover, and fan shroud. Similarly, Ringbrothers crafted larger wheel wells and installed a 1.0-inch lift to the Blazer in order to fit a set of 17-inch Circle Racing wheels shod in BF Goodrich all-terrain tires. Inside, Seaker features a rich, brown leather interior and modern dashboard design, as well as door hinges, door handles, and window cranks straight out of the Ringbrothers parts catalog.
Arguably, the real magic lies underhood. Powered by a General Motors-sourced LS3 crate engine, Seaker’s big V8 relies on a Holly Fuel system and a Flowmaster exhaust to help it pump out 430 horses (321 kilowatts). These ponies make their way to all four wheels by way of a four-speed automatic transmission.
We could seemingly write about Seaker for days, but the truth is you really have to see this classic K5 Blazer to appreciate it. While you may not be able to do so in-person at the SEMA show, we recommend admiring this beautiful beast by clicking through the images in our attached gallery.
Source: Ringbrothers
"This build was unlike anything we had tackled before," said Jim Ring. "It was a new platform for us, but after unveiling a truck last year, we were excited to take on the Blazer. We learned a lot on the K5 platform and we hope to bring that knowledge to future projects and parts development."
"This K5 was a blast to build and we couldn't have done it without our sponsors," added Mike Ring. "There were dozens of companies and individuals who contributed their know-how to help make this the best K5 it could be. With the platform growing in popularity we can see the industry shifting to support builders with more products and parts- opening all sorts of creative options. I don't think this is the last you'll see from us on this platform."
