You probably know Superformance for its 1960s-era continuation sports cars – the Shelby Daytona Coupe in particular. But now the California shop is making a name for itself with another iconic Ford product: The GT40. Its achingly beautiful, fully restomodded "Future GT Forty" made its debut at SEMA – and it's hiding some performance goodies underhood.

Power comes courtesy of a modern Ford GT EcoBoost engine. The twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6, in this application, produces 647 horsepower (483 kilowatts). Built and installed by experts at V's Performance, the upgraded engine pairs with two Honeywell Garrett turbochargers and a custom Magnaflow exhaust. It all sits on a Ridetech Shockwave air suspension and custom HRE wheels that give it a pretty menacing look.

Visually, this modified GT40 borrows a lot of cues from the modern racer – though it technically pays homage to the GT40's first-place victory at the 1968 24 Hours of LeMans. The same red, white, and blue "EcoBoost" livery found on Ford's modern race cars drapes over an APR Performance body kit. The aero upgrade includes enhancements like carbon fiber front canards and that massive rear wing.

Superformance touts its new GT40 as the "highest-quality continuation option on the market." And it's hard to argue. It's the only licensed GT40 with original GT40-P-Series numbers, and its near-original steel monocoque chassis means that more than two-thirds of its parts are interchangeable with the original GT40.

"The reaction to the ‘Future GT Forty’ has been mind-blowing," said Doug Campbell, the owner of the car. "The idea for this car came to me while watching the 2017 24 Hours of Le Mans - fast forward a year and a half later and we’re debuting it at the SEMA Show."



The Future GT Forty is currently on display at SEMA, but interested buyers can order the car directly through Superformance right now. The company doesn't say how much it costs, but given that a fully built Shelby Coupe from Superformance costs more than $115,000, this one-off GT40 won't be cheap.

Source: Superformance