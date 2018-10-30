The three-row Kia Telluride made its Texas-sized debut at New York Fashion Week in September. But now the company is rolling out a quartet of new concepts at the 2018 SEMA show in Las Vegas – each one of them built for the tough stuff.

Telluride Horizon Roamer

Step aside, Jeep Wrangler – Kia is readying its new Telluride for the Rubicon trail. The first of four concepts, the Horizon Roamer, comes with a bunch of hardcore off-road accessories. Up front, there’s a custom brush guard and skid plate, a straight-pipe exhaust is located in the rear, and a snorkel assures some deep water fording. The concept rides on a set of Black Rhino 32-inch wheels. Frankly put, this Telluride can take on anything.

Telluride Cadet Leader

The Telluride Cadet Leader concept is just as capable as the Horizon Roamer. Distinguished by a unique army green and matte black paint job, the rugged SUV also rides on a set of Black Rhino 32-inch wheels with Milestar Patagonia mud terrain tires, and boasts a number off-road accents. Things like a brush guard with a skid plate, a rear tube bumper with a skid plate, and a modified straight pipe exhaust come on the Cadet.

Telluride Desert Drifter

While the first two Telluride concepts were built for conquering trails, the Desert Drifter is more at home – you guessed it – in the desert. With a unique military tan and black paint job and hood-mounted rotopacks, it rides on a set of Black Rhino 32-inch wheels with Milestar Patagonia mud terrain tires.

Telluride Baja Glider

Last but certainly not least, the Kia Telluride Baja Glider borrows some cues from the desert drifter, but tacks on a number of unique features. A deep black paint job and a curved LED light bar distinguish this concept from the rest of the crop. But like the others, it wears the same set of Black Rhino 32-inch wheels wrapped in Milestar Patagonia mud terrain tires.