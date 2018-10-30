Toyota isn’t pulling any punches at this year’s SEMA Show. For years the automaker stagnated in the realm of reliable cars that weren’t terribly exciting. That’s been changing recently, and the wide variation of custom rides on display in Las Vegas is a testament to that.

In addition to a massive Supra invasion, Toyota has a plethora of custom Corollas and pickup trucks in its stable ranging from mild to wild. Here’s a look at each with a short description of what the buzz is all about, starting with the Corollas.

Toyota Corolla Super Street SEMA Custom

7 Photos

Wearing a body kit and a red dress, the Super Street Corolla has JDM upgrades aimed primarily for style but it’s also tweaked for occasional track use. Inside is still about comfort, however, with heated seats and a rocking stereo.

Toyota Corolla SoCal Kustomz SEMA Custom

6 Photos

Toyota commissioned a “build-off” between a couple shops, and the SoCal Kustoms Corolla embodies a hot-rod style attitude with an ode to the crazy graphics from the Fast & Furious movie franchise. It also gets a nitrous oxide system for an extra power boost.

Toyota Corolla Papadakis Racing Drift Car SEMA Custom

10 Photos

On the wild side of the equation comes this rear-wheel-drive purpose-built drift car. You won’t be seeing this on the street anytime soon obviously, but if you did, its boosted four-cylinder would be sending the rear tires up in smoke so much you’d struggle to see the gutted interior and cool widebody kit.

Toyota Corolla Muscle Tuner SEMA Custom

6 Photos

The foil to the SoCal Kustomz Corolla is this AE86 tribute car from Muscle Tuner automotive. Sadly it’s not rear-wheel drive, but the custom exterior pays homage to the classic compact drifter and the engine is enhanced with nitrous for extra power. It also rides on custom suspension for a low, lean look.

Toyota Corolla Hoonigan Camera Car

9 Photos

This is a name you might associate with Ken Block and his Ford team, but whereas those cars are in front of the camera, this special Corolla is the camera. It’s modified with camera gear and mounts and designed to function as a mobile high-end video production machine.

Toyota Tundra PIE Pro

20 Photos

Moving on to trucks, this curious creation is designed to cook and deliver piping-hot Pizza Hut orders with a touch of green. That’s because this Tundra and its onboard kitchen are powered by a hydrogen fuel cell.

Kevin Costner Toyota Tundra

12 Photos

There’s something we never thought we’d say in the same sentence. The noted Hollywood actor teamed up with the Toyota to build this off-road adventure machine. It’s based on a Tundra Platinum and gets a plethora of add-ons including a 4.5-inch lift, steel bumpers winches, lights, and yes, Costner has apparently used it for camping and reaching remote film shoots.

Toyota Tacoma, Tundra TRD Pro

7 Photos

Mixed into the crazy custom rigs and race machines are mildly tweaked TRD Pro editions of the Tundra and Tacoma, wearing upgraded suspension and the all-important snorkel to keep water and sand clear of the engine.

Ivan Stewart’s Toyota Baja Race Truck

2 Photos

Perhaps better known by his “Ironman” nickname, off-road legend Ivan Stewart drove Toyota trucks to numerous Baja victories. Joining the factory-tuned vehicles on display is one of his full-on race-prepped trophy trucks that conquered the Baja terrain.

Source: Toyota