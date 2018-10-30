Volkswagen is teasing a new pickup on the way to the Brazilian market, but the company is being abundantly clear that "the vehicle concept could conceivably be suitable for other regions." The truck premieres at the São Paulo International Motor Show on November 6.

The unnamed vehicle rides on VW's oft-used MQB platform, specifically the tiny A0 variant that underpins the VW Polo and T-Cross. VW offers no powertrain details, but the concept, at least, is all-wheel drive.

Based on VW's concept sketch, the concept pickup has a four-door body. The general styling appears to be chiseled to give the truck a tough demeanor. The bed features a variable load area that lets owners extend the cargo room by opening a panel in the double cab. VW also claims the concept is "digitally networked" without providing any detail about what it means with this ability.

When the truck comes to market in near future, the model would sit below the much larger Amarok pickup but above the Saveiro. The smaller Volkswagen would compete in Brazil against vehicles in the segment like the Fiat Toro and Renault Duster Oroch.

While this production version of this Volkswagen pickup might be available outside of Brazil, don't look for it to come to the United States. The so-called "chicken tax" puts a 25 percent tariff on imported pickups. Since the VW comes from Brazil, the added cost of bringing the pickup into the U.S. would likely make the vehicle too expensive to compete in the American market.

Source: Volkswagen