A six-speed manual and independent rear suspension come standard.
The 2019 Kia Forte may be a looker, but it certainly isn’t a performer. All that changes, though, with the arrival of the 2020 Kia Forte GT.
Unveiled at the SEMA show, the sporting trim trades the 147-horsepower 2.0-liter inline-four of the standard Forte for a gutsier 201-hp engine that mates to either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters. While Kia isn’t ready to share more details about what sits underhood, we’d wager the GT uses the turbocharged 1.6-liter inline-four that also powers the recently revealed Kia Ceed GT. Accompanying the Forte GT’s additional power is a new independent rear suspension system that takes the place of the standard car’s low-tech torsion-beam rear end.
Of course, the Forte GT mixes its extra go with appropriate amounts of show, and the model sports trim-specific features such as an aggressive front fascia with red details, protruding rockers, a rear spoiler, black exterior mirror covers, and available 18-inch two-tone wheels wrapped in sticky Michelin Sport summer rubber. Inside, the model adds alloy pedal covers, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and available sport seats with contrasting piping.
The Forte GT is set to go on sale this summer, and will be offered in GT1 and GT2 trims. While the sportier model is sure to be a more exciting Forte, only time will tell if the new Forte GT has what it takes to battle the likes of the Honda Civic Si and the upcoming Volkswagen Jetta GLI.
Source: Kia
