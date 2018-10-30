Mopar has something in store for the aftermarket world, and the details will be revealed later today in a live event from the 2018 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. The broadcast begins at 7:26 PM Eastern / 4:26 PM Pacific / 23:26 GMT. You can watch it live right here at Motor1.com.

We're fairly certain Mopar will reveal a new crate engine, based on the teaser we were shown a few days ago. Large elephant-like footprints step on what appear to be cat tracks, and history tells us the classic 426 Hemi had the nickname "elephant." We're guessing the engine will also be featured in a new custom build from FCA's performance arm.

The covers will literally be lifted later today, so be sure to check back with us for all the excitement.

Source: Mopar