Dreaming of a vehicle that has all the capabilities of a light truck with the added fun of an open-air side-by-side? Honda has got you covered. This year at SEMA, the company pulled the sheet of what it calls the Rugged Open Air Vehicle concept. The company calls it a look at the "ultimate off-road Honda four-wheeled vehicle" – we just call it cool as hell.

Up front, you might notice some familiar cues. The concept rides on a modified Ridgeline body and suspension. Honda doesn’t hint at what powers it, but we’re hoping it’s the same 3.5-liter V6 from the production truck. A hearty 280 horses (208 kilowatts) atop this lightweight concept’s body would definitely make it quick. Other carryover features include Pioneer 1000 doors and a Pioneer steering wheel – even the modified bed and tailgate was inspired by the iconic side-by-side.

The cabin is scarce, but it does have a few features worth pointing out. The seats were ripped from the Honda Civic Type R and reskinned in Pioneer 1000 waterproof material. Two RAM mounts atop the dash were made for holding smartphones. And durable paint-on surfaces protect the exposed instrument panel from the elements. The Rugged concept was designed and built by Honda R&D Americas in Ohio, but don’t expect to see a production version anytime soon.

The Rugged Open Air concept joins a handful of Honda and Acura concepts at SEMA. On the Honda stand you’ll find vehicles like an overland-inspired Ridgeline, an Insight hybrid with Honda accessories, a race-inspired RDX with 345 horsepower (257 kilowatts), and plenty more.

