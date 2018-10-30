There’s a continuously growing demand for new Lamborghini supercars – in the first half of 2018, the Italian company delivered 2,327 vehicles, up 11 percent year over year. Of those, 1,604 were Huracáns, 673 were Aventador, and the remaining 50 units were from Lambo’s new Urus SUV. To put all these numbers into perspective, production of the Aventador already doubled that of its predecessor, the Murcielago, of which 4,099 units were made.

All that production magic happens at the automaker’s factory in Sant’ Agata Bolognese, Italy – the place where all modern Lambos are born. The site was significantly expanded approximately two years ago and can now produce up to 8,000 cars per year. That’s not impressive by the standards of, say, Toyota or Ford, but bear in mind we are talking about an exotic supercar maker.

To give you a better idea of how the production and assembling processes happen at the plant, Youtuber Mr JWW, the same guy who showed us all the amazing details of the McLaren Speedtail, has published a very entertaining video getting us behind the scenes. He was granted a very rare access to film the factory and select stages of building on the assembly lines.

You’ll probably be surprised to hear the Sant’ Agata Bolognese factory is completely carbon neutral since 2015 and is one of the greenest production facilities in the industry. The latest upgrade of the plant was finished in a record time of just 18 months, during which the company operated at full production capacity.

In March, Lamborghini estimated it will build more than 1,000 units of the Urus this year. We will have to wait a couple of weeks to learn the final number for 2018, but it was already announced the supercar automaker plans to assemble no less than 8,000 examples in total from all its models next year.

Source: Mr JWW on YouTube