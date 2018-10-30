SEMA is kicking off today and the tuners at ABT have their own booth at the Las Vegas Convention Center to showcase two Audi models that have gone through a full aftermarket makeover. Brought to you by the same talented folks behind the 1,018-horsepower RS6 Avant hybrid, these two cars feature all the upgrades you can think of, including large wheels measuring 22 inches for the SQ5 and 21 inches for the RS5 Coupe.

Starting off with the performance SUV, the high-riding model from Ingolstadt has received a widebody package that includes everything from front and rear skirts to a fairly large wing and a custom exhaust system. The latter can be had with either black chrome or carbon fiber tips and will provide a more appealing soundtrack.

It wouldn’t be a complete package without more power coming from underneath the hood where the Audi SQ5’s turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine has been massaged to deliver 420 hp and a torquetastic 405 lb-ft (550 Nm). As a reminder, the stock model has to make do with “only” 354 hp and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm).

The other car ABT has on display at this year’s SEMA is the RS5-R, one of the only 50 examples ever built. Finished in a lovely matte Nardo Grey paint, the amped-up coupe has received an assortment of carbon fiber bits, including the quad exhaust tips. New from ABT for the RS5 are height-adjustable suspension springs and anti-roll bars, while a full coilover suspension can be ordered as well.

Much like the SQ5, the RS5 Coupe from ABT delivers significantly more power compared to the standard model. Its twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 engine has been modified to unlock a meaty 503 hp and 501 lb-ft (680 Nm) – a healthy boost over the stock car’s 444 hp and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm).

The German tuner will have the two cars on display at SEMA until Friday, November 2.

Source: ABT