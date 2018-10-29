The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 is no secret. We’ve seen the car countless times with little to no camouflage. Porsche isn’t keeping many secrets when it comes to the refreshed Cayman GT4. The latest video doesn’t give us anything new; however, seeing it testing at the Nurburgring in Germany feels special considering Porsche is an iconic German automaker.

The video, another great entry from the Automotive Mike YouTube channel, shows the coupe rocketing around the track with the trees turning gold and brown as fall marches toward winter. Earlier photos showed the Cayman GT4 with its front Porsche badge covered. However, in this video, the badge is gone altogether. Porsche isn’t fooling anyone, though.

Our sources say the Cayman GT4 will get a detuned version of the 911 GT3’s 4.0-liter flat-six, which should be capable of around 400 horsepower. Power will route to the rear wheels through either a PDK gearbox or a manual transmission. The Cayman GT4 should be a hoot to drive.

18 Photos

On the outside, upgrades over the standard Cayman are minimal, yet functional. The car looks more aggressive with redesigned side scoops, a redesigned lower fascia, and an upgraded rear fascia. You can see a tweaked rear diffuser and relocated rear exhaust outlets.

Hopefully, we won’t have to wait long for the reveal. Rumors swirling suggest the Clubsport – a track version – will debut first followed closely by the road car’s reveal. The Clubsport should bow in early 2019, which could make the road-going Cayman GT4 a 2020 model. Differences between the Clubsport and standard GT4 are not surprising. The Clubsport has a more aggressive front and rear fascia, larger wing, and a race-ready interior – at least from what we can see in various spy photos.

The Cayman GT4 with nearly 400 hp should be a great driver’s car, with engaging driving dynamics and plenty of power for fun at the track or on a twisty back road.

Source: Automotive Mike via YouTube