Deliciously dark matte exterior finish? Check. Massive wheelbase? Yup. Bulging fender flares with a set of mountain-eating off-road tires? Present and accounted for. It looks like there’s a new entry into the military-esque SUV world, and it even has a proper special-forces name. Say hello to Nighthawk.

This larger-than-life SUV is the product of Zero to 60 Designs and US Core Auto Group. Ford aficionados will recognize some key bit as belonging to the Super Duty, and they’re not wrong. This menacing people-mover is built from a one-ton Ford F-350 Lariat, with obviously all kinds of custom work to turn the pickup into an SUV.

According to the company’s press release (which you can view below), the Nighthawk’s theme is rugged yet elegant. The outside is all business with a clear ode to military-spec vehicles, while the inside is said to be luxurious with “modern amenities usually reserved for its European counterparts.” Specific details on the build – inside or outside – aren’t given, but the Nighthawk’s seating capacity of six adults and five-inch raised roof suggests there’s either plenty of room for occupants to stretch out, or it’s packed full of posh components.

Likewise, we’re not sure what’s under the hood, but standard-issue equipment for a 2018 F-350 Lariat is a 6.2-liter V8 making 385 horsepower (287 kilowatts) with an optional 6.7-liter Power Stroke turbo diesel pumping out 450 hp (336 kW) and a pavement-tearing 935 pound-feet (1,268 Newton-meters) of torque. The custom bodywork was handled in-house by creating a CAD model of the F-350 then developing the components for an exact fit.

We can’t deny the truck looks pretty freaking cool, and we’ll be keeping our eye out for more information while we’re on the grounds at SEMA. For anyone keen to get a Nighthawk, Zero to 60 Designs says orders are now being taken.

Source: Zero to 60 Designs