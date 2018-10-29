Don't make this SUV angry.
Deliciously dark matte exterior finish? Check. Massive wheelbase? Yup. Bulging fender flares with a set of mountain-eating off-road tires? Present and accounted for. It looks like there’s a new entry into the military-esque SUV world, and it even has a proper special-forces name. Say hello to Nighthawk.
This larger-than-life SUV is the product of Zero to 60 Designs and US Core Auto Group. Ford aficionados will recognize some key bit as belonging to the Super Duty, and they’re not wrong. This menacing people-mover is built from a one-ton Ford F-350 Lariat, with obviously all kinds of custom work to turn the pickup into an SUV.
According to the company’s press release (which you can view below), the Nighthawk’s theme is rugged yet elegant. The outside is all business with a clear ode to military-spec vehicles, while the inside is said to be luxurious with “modern amenities usually reserved for its European counterparts.” Specific details on the build – inside or outside – aren’t given, but the Nighthawk’s seating capacity of six adults and five-inch raised roof suggests there’s either plenty of room for occupants to stretch out, or it’s packed full of posh components.
Likewise, we’re not sure what’s under the hood, but standard-issue equipment for a 2018 F-350 Lariat is a 6.2-liter V8 making 385 horsepower (287 kilowatts) with an optional 6.7-liter Power Stroke turbo diesel pumping out 450 hp (336 kW) and a pavement-tearing 935 pound-feet (1,268 Newton-meters) of torque. The custom bodywork was handled in-house by creating a CAD model of the F-350 then developing the components for an exact fit.
We can’t deny the truck looks pretty freaking cool, and we’ll be keeping our eye out for more information while we’re on the grounds at SEMA. For anyone keen to get a Nighthawk, Zero to 60 Designs says orders are now being taken.
Source: Zero to 60 Designs
Zero To 60 Designs And US Core Auto Group Team Up To Create 'Nighthawk' - Ultimate Luxury SUV Based On Ford's 'Built Tough' F-350 Lariat 4x4 Platform; Official Debut At SEMA 2018
-- Premier Southern California Automotive Design Studio Introduces the Ultimate Luxury SUV Using Ford's Rock-Solid Truck Platform as a Foundation --
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero to 60 Designs, which made national headlines in recent years with its 2017 Zero to 60 GTT at the 2016 SEMA Show, is once again ready to take the automotive industry by storm at this year's SEMA Show in Las Vegas on October 30-November 2. The star of the show during the largest annual aftermarket automotive display will be the 'Nighthawk,' a custom-luxury SUV designed and built by Zero to 60 Designs' Kenny Pfitzer himself. Based on the popular Ford F-350 Lariat platform, the Nighthawk is the ultimate SUV built to accommodate luxury-vehicle aficionados in style.
It features aggressive shaping that resembles to an overseas design, yet its roots are firmly planted in the United States. Rugged, yet elegant – the theme for the Nighthawk showcases a military-inspired exterior with a plush, luxurious interior. The Nighthawk's stance gives the impression this sinister truck is all business. However, step inside this custom, luxury SUV, and you'll find the Nighthawk boasts modern amenities usually reserved for its European counterparts. The Nighthawk proudly accommodates six full-grown adults comfortably thanks to a raised 5-inch roofline.
From the mind's eye to real-life concept, the Nighthawk was designed exclusively in-house by Pfitzer. It started as a modest, 2018 Ford F-350 4x4 Lariat extended cab. Zero to 60 Designs got to work by creating a CAD-designed 3D model. Creating the model involves producing a 3D-scan using the actual truck, where the information entered into a unique modeling-computer which is then reviewed by the team to confirm final measurements. Each body panel is scanned individually to ensure accurate measurements are recorded, with the final production being molded to exact specifications.
Key sponsors of the Zero to 60 Designs' Nighthawk custom-luxury SUV include:
- PPG Paints – Custom satin-black paint and high-gloss black accents
- Nexen Tires – Roadian MTX Mud Terrain extreme off-road tires
- S&B Filters – Intake system specific to diesel engines
- Solar Gard – Window tint to ensure custom-leather interior stays cool and safe from harmful UV rays
- Grid Off Road – High-quality GD Series wheels add unique style to Nighthawk
"It's no secret that we love diving into unique challenges and producing one-off custom creations, as evident by our prior work. The Nighthawk was a whole different animal, however," Pfitzer affirmed. "What we love about this custom-luxury SUV is that it all came from a simple, yet elegant concept – we wanted to create the world's most rugged, tough and luxurious SUV, and we believe we've accomplished that. Starting with a platform like the Ford F-350 Lariat 4x4 and trying to improve on an already impressive foundation was certainly no easy task. Then again, that's why we're in the business of making custom creations, isn't it? If it were that easy, everyone would be doing it."
The Nighthawk serves to be the shining-example of what a custom-luxury SUV is all about. It challenges the norm of what people think of as "just an SUV" and rewards those who want to be different – the epitome of a luxury vehicle that can transport anyone to their destination in style. Orders for Nighthawk are currently being taken, and the vehicle will be on display in the Nexen Booth #62123 in Silver Lot 3.