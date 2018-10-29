Anyone who has tried their hand at dating knows looks aren’t everything, and sometimes they’re downright deceiving. Take SpeedKore’s latest creation, the Evolution, which is set to hit SEMA in the coming days, looks like a classic 1970 Dodge Charger. However, underneath the retro sheet metal is everything but a Dodge Charger. Well, not everything.

While SpeedKore did build a unique steel ladder frame with an aluminum floor pan for the chassis, the engine is straight Mopar. It’s pulled from a Dodge Challenger Demon. The supercharged 6.2-liter V8 makes a claimed 966 horsepower at the rear wheels. Modifications include a custom SpeedKore-designed intake and exhaust manifold, new fuel injectors, a dry-sump lubrication system, and a smaller drive pulley. The engine pairs with a Tremec T-56 six-speed manual gearbox.

To the untrained eye, the SpeedKore Evolution looks like a Dodge Charger. Here, the bodywork is a mixture of carbon fiber and billet aluminum with a roll cage installed for additional rigidity. The aftermarket tuner claims the coupe weighs about 3,200 pounds. To handle all that power, SpeedKore installed a litany of great suspension components. Brembo brakes – six-piston calipers up front and four-piston calipers in the rear – help provide stopping power. Penske coilovers help give the vehicle a comfortable ride while Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires wrap around HRE forged wheels.

The Evolution looks gorgeous. The carbon-fiber weave is impeccable and the interior is minimalistic yet functional. Using a venue like SMEA is a great way to showcase tuner talents, especially with a car as eye-catching as SpeedKore’s Dodge Charger “Evolution.”

For as cool as the build is, it’s unclear if the Evolution is street legal. With the Evolution not being a retromodded Dodge Charger, it would be difficult to register the vehicle or buy insurance for it. Either way, SpeedKore did an amazing job with the project.

Source: Road and Track