The 992 generation of Porsche’s forever-young 911 will debut in one month as of this writing, revealing its updated shape at the Los Angeles Auto Show at the end of November. The car featured in this video, however, will take a bit longer to see the light of day. We’ve seen it before and have every reason to believe it’s the next 911 GT3, and judging by the way this test driver is planting the skinny pedal, it should be seriously fast.

Whether or not the massive wing is production-spec remains to be seen. Take a close look at the rear of the car as it passes the camera and you’ll see some sketchy panels and bits that don’t look quite as finished as we’d expect. Also, that wing is pretty extraordinary even for a GT3. There’s still some tape on the front clip as well, obscuring the aero changes that will take place there versus the standard 911.

6 Photos

One thing we can suss out right now, however, is the definitive lack of a whistle from this 911’s screaming engine. It suggests that the new GT3 will still be a naturally aspirated monster, and various sources do tell us the 4.0-liter mill from the current GT3 will live on in the next generation. That information isn’t confirmed obviously, nor do we know anything about potential power increases. There’s always the possibility Porsche could have a different engine in store as well, with this GT3 tester using the old mill for handling and aero testing. It wouldn’t be the first time we’ve seen such things from an automaker.

When will we know for sure? You can bet we’ll be pressing Porsche for more info at the launch of the new 911 in LA, but realistically speaking it will likely be at least a few more months before we can get some definitive answers. From what we can tell right now, however, it should be worth the wait.

Source: Automotive Mike via YouTube