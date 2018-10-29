Unfortunately, only 50 will be produced so not all of us will survive.
It seems Toyota is in the Halloween spirit this year, which also happens to mark the 50th anniversary for the tough-as-nails Hilux pickup. That’s right, the truck that still ran (sort of anyway) even after Top Gear literally dropped a building on it is now 50 years old. To celebrate – and to prepare us all for the zombie invasion we know is coming – Toyota offers the aptly named Hilux Invincible 50 limited-edition pickup. Seriously, hit the press release below to see Toyota’s interesting take on how this particular model will fare in the face of a mindless zombie horde.
As the photos suggest, it’s not a standard Hilux. There’s a whopping big roll bar in the bed crowned with four large LED spotlights, so there won’t be any problems seeing what’s in front of you. Aiding that view is a modest 1.5-inch lift in front and a .75-inch lift in the rear, accomplished through upgraded suspension components that include new dampers. Toyota also gives the Invincible 50 a bit more adjustability on the driver’s seat.
On the electronics side, the truck is fitted with Toyota’s Safety Sense Pre-Collision System, which the company says “can pinpoint the undead in your path.” Frankly, if we’re trying to get out of a monster-infested town we’d rather mow those zombies over, but we understand this whole Halloween gag can only go so far. Point being, this special-edition Hilux gets the latest safety tech in addition to some tough tweaks. The rest of the truck is standard-issue, including the 2.4-liter engine and traditional four-wheel drive. Then again, why fix something that isn't broken? After all, there is a reason the Hilux has endured for a half-century now.
Toyota will only build 50 of these special-edition models to commemorate the truck’s 50-year production run, with sales limited to UK buyers only starting on – you guessed it – Halloween.
THE NEW HILUX INVINCIBLE 50: THE VEHICLE OF CHOICE IN A ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE
The Toyota Hilux is famed around the world for its quality, durability and reliability, conquering the toughest terrain, from the North Pole to Antarctica and everywhere in between.
The brand-new special edition Hilux Invincible 50, launched exclusively for UK customers this Halloween to celebrate 50 years of Toyota’s legendary pick-up, boasts many features designed to deal with the most demanding situations… Even a zombie apocalypse:
- Adequate supplies are a must, when every trip outside of your vehicle puts you at risk from the evil undead. The Hilux Invincible 50’s class-leading 1,645mm-wide cargo deck is big enough to take all the Kendal mint cake, cans of beans, jerry cans, flashlights, first aid kit, clothes and sleeping bags you need to survive. It also has ample space for essential weapons you’ll need to protect yourself from the marauding hordes.
- Four six-inch LED spotlights mounted high on a sports bar across the flatbed will give you a clear view of zombies advancing across the landscape.
- Zombies will head for high human concentration levels in cities, so it’s best to head for the hills. The Hilux Invincible 50 is engineered to deal with driving in the rough as well as on the road. For this model the suspension has been upgraded and fitted with new performance dampers so that the body sits even higher off the ground. Ramping up the front by 40mm and the rear by 20mm means this machine can tackle even more demanding surfaces – be they piles of rocks or heaps of slain zombies – both on and off road in rural settings.
- You never know when or where the next attack might come from, so the fact the driver sits higher at the wheel makes for a better view when scanning the horizon from the wheel. The driver’s seat has an extra 15mm in adjustment range, while Hilux dominates the scene being 1,850mm tall. The tubular rear sports bar is ideal for passengers to hang on to when you need to move fast to avoid an attack.
- With a double cab body, five seats and a lined cargo bed, the Hilux Invincible 50 has more than enough room for the whole family and even a few pets to take to the road to escape Armageddon.
- It’s never a good idea to hole up in one place when zombies are on the loose, so If you want to take your home with you, the Hilux Invincible 50 comes complete with tow bar and can haul a braked trailer weighing up to 3.5 tonnes.
- Speed is your best friend when you’re trying to flee a seething horde of zombies. The Hilux Invincible 50 has a 148bhp 2.4 litre engine and can shift from standstill to 62mph in 12.8 seconds. Top speed is 106 mph, which means you can make a quick getaway on the highway.
- The Toyota Safety Sense’s Pre-Collision System has a pedestrian detection function that can pinpoint the undead in your path. Vehicle Stability Control will help you slalom through the attackers.
- Of course there will be times when highways are blocked by a major zombie incident and you have no choice but to go off road. But low speeds make you vulnerable to attack. The Hilux Invincible 50 can handle a 42-degree incline with ease, while the Active Traction Control, Downhill Assist Control and Hill-start Assist Control will help you to tackle the toughest slope when evading trouble.
- It’s a well-known fact that zombies can’t swim, so take to the water whenever you can, as the new special edition Hilux can wade through water up to 400mm deep.
- Zombies won’t hesitate to climb on your vehicle to find a way in. The high-strength, impact-absorbing structure, tougher ladder chassis and reinforced deck structure of the Hilux mean you’re safe inside. The tough front bumper and ground clearance of 405mm under the frame mean you can even simply plough through the zombies if you have to.
Customers looking to purchase a Hilux Invincible 50 so they are zombie-ready will need to be quick, as only 50 of these limited edition vehicles are being produced.