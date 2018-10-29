Hyundai uses the 2018 SEMA Show to unveil a new range of performance parts for the Veloster Turbo. They make the sporty model sound better and improve its handling.

4 Photos

A Borla cat-back exhaust features a pair of black tips and a very complicated design behind them. Rather than letting the exhaust gasses go straight out the back, there are two differently sized resonators right behind the outlets. We would be curious to hear whether the aftermarket pipes' layout changes the sound from the 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. The mill produces 201 horsepower in stock form, and Hyundai makes no mention whether this new piece affects the output, too.

In addition, Hyundai partners with Eibach for a suspension kit on the Veloster Turbo. The setup includes new springs and anti-roll bars for tightening the little machine's handling. It appears that the components are available either separately or together.

The Veloster Turbo is also now available with a sport shifter kit from B&M. On cars with the six-speed manual, the part should create a firmer feeling from the gearshift when moving through the cogs.

Hyundai also says that it's introducing a set of "lightweight, performance alloy wheels" for the Veloster Turbo. Unfortunately, the company doesn't provide an image of the new parts, so we don't currently know what they look like.

If you just want a high-performance Veloster without resorting to aftermarket upgrades, the new N model is the ultimate variant. It features a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with either 250 horsepower as standard or an optional 275 hp. Regardless of output, a six-speed manual sends the output to the front wheels.

Source: Hyundai