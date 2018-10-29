Hit up a Friday night car show in small-town Michigan, and you’ll likely see an assortment of Big Three cars from the 1950s and 60s. Few, if any, stand out as aging Baby Boomers desperately cling to their iconic youth. However, for Steve Francis, blending in wasn’t an option, which started a 20-year journey to turn a 1989 Isuzu pickup truck into something different. Francis bought the truck with its four-cylinder engine as a weekend vehicle, eventually lowering and lengthening it, giving it its iconic street-rod appearance today.

Little about the modified truck resembles its humble origins. There’s a three-inch body drop, suicide doors, and shaved moldings that give the Trucktopus its unique look. Under the hood is a V8 engine and transmission from a 1978 Chevy truck. Side mirrors from a motorcycle retain the truck’s sleek appearance.

The truck’s added length, which measures a total of 21 feet in length, means there’s plenty of room for some accessories. The elongated bed, which sits atop three axles and six tires, houses two 32-inch flat screen TVs. Two tonneau covers hide them. Inside, the minimalist look continues with massive speakers dotting the rear cabin space and between the occupants.

The video doesn’t dive deep into the truck’s mechanical bits. There’s no mention of horsepower or torque, and Francis talks little of other modifications made to the pickup. He says the truck is comfortable to ride thanks to the airbag suspension.

The truck won’t tickle everyone’s fancy – and it’s not supposed to. But it appears Francis’ work has paid off. He’s won numerous awards and accolades for the truck, which has changed over the years with different paint schemes. When he drives it, he gets thumbs up, waves, and stares, finally standing out from the crowd.

Source: Barcroft Cars