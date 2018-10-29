Hide press release Show press release

Lexus is using this year’s 2018 SEMA Show to showcase customized versions of the new ES sedan and the soon- to-be-on-sale 2019 UX crossover and 2019 RC Coupe. All three custom builds will be on display along with the latest LC 500 Inspiration Series concept and a customized LS sedan. Also on display will be a Laguna Seca GS F pace car and a RC F GT3 racing simulator. The custom builds will be on display in the Lexus area in Central Hall booth #21601 while the pace car and the racing simulator will be in the North Hall Lobby booth #11001.

This year’s featured vehicles for the 2018 show include:

2019 RC 350 F SPORT Cross Country Custom

Custom 2019 UX 250h

Custom 2019 ES 350 F SPORT

Custom 2019 LS 500 F SPORT

LC 500 Inspiration Series concept

Disclaimer:

Vehicles are special project cars, modified with non-genuine Lexus parts and accessories. Modification with these non-genuine Lexus parts or accessories may void the Lexus warranty, may negatively impact vehicle performance and safety, and may not be street legal.

Highlights

Vossen Hybrid Forged HF-1 wheels in Gloss Black (20x9F, 20x10.5R)

Nitto NT 555 G2 tires (235/35/20F, 275/30/20R)

RS-R USA down springs

Apexi N1-X Evolution Extreme Muffler

Race Sport Rock Light

Avery Satin Rushing Riptide wrap

Custom 2019 Lexus UX 250h

Display Location: Lexus, #21601, Central Hall

This custom UX 250h is transformed on the outside by an Oracal vehicle wrap in a striking new color. There’s also a custom roof rack that holds a Lexus F SPORT Carbon Fiber Road Bicycle. It was created to mark the completion of the Lexus LFA supercar production run, and like the LFA, the Lexus F SPORT bicycle was also assembled by Takumi technicians and features the same CFRP (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic) used in the body of the Lexus supercar

Highlights

NIA Auto Design ABS Lip Kit

Vossen VFS-1 wheels and Nitto Invo tires

Apexi N1 EXV Damper Suspension

Apexi N1-X Full Catback Exhaust System

Inno Base Rack System with slim fork lock bike system

2019 Lexus RC 350 F SPORT Cross Country Custom Display Location: Lexus, #21601, Central Hall

Newly updated for 2019, the latest Lexus RC 350 features revised styling and an updated interior. To mark the coupe’s debut, the RC 350 F SPORT Cross Country embarked on a customization road trip that started in Miami and will end in Los Angeles. Its stop at the SEMA Show will showcase modifications it received in Miami as well as stops in Atlanta and Austin. It will receive one final round of upgrades before its final reveal at the 2018 L.A. Auto Show in November.

Highlights

Signature Metallic Red paint

Artisan Spirit aero kit

RAYS Engineering Avventura Stratagia 20” x 8” wheels

Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires

Custom oak flooring and frames

Wine refrigerator

Wine glass holder

Wine bottle holder

Refinished Oak barrel accents

Custom 2018 LS F SPORT

Display Location: Lexus, #21601, Central Hall

This customized LS 500 F SPORT gets it unique look from a full custom wrap complimented by a set of black 22” WORK wheels. An extensive aero kit by Artisan Spirit further intensifies the overall look along with a performance Brembo brake kit.

Highlights

Avery Denison custom wrap in Gloss Dark Grey

Artisan Spirit aero kit

22” WORK wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport tires

Brembo brake kit (6 piston front, 4 piston rear, slotted rotors, 15.9” F, 15.0” R)

Custom 2019 Lexus ES 350 F SPORT Display Location: Lexus, #21601, Central Hall

This tastefully updated ES 350 features a custom shade of red exterior paint, 20-inch RAYS wheels and an Artisan Spirit body kit. It’s most unique features are in the trunk which houses a wine refrigerator, custom oak flooring and racks for wine bottles and glasses

Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series concept Display Location: Lexus, #21601, Central Hall

The second vehicle in Lexus’ Inspiration Series features Flare Yellow exterior paint and a unique set of black 21” forged alloy wheels. Their dark color contrasts with the vibrant yellow paint to give this LC an unmistakable look from any distance. A carbon fiber roof and an active rear spoiler round out the eye-catching elements of this striking coupe.

The interior of the LC Inspiration Series also gets several unique design elements. Bespoke Yellow door inserts made of Alcantara connect the exterior to the cabin while the touring seats feature

semi-aniline leather with contrasting stitching. That same stitching is also used on the instrument panel, console and glovebox to give the entire cabin a one-of-a-kind look.

The LC Inspiration Series concept is driven by a 471-horsepower, 5.0-liter V8 that sends its power to the rear wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission. It’s capable of delivering a 0-to-60 mph time of 4.4 seconds.

Highlights

Flare Yellow paint

21” black forged alloy wheels

Bespoke white interior

Yellow Alcantara door trim

Carbon fiber roof

