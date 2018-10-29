The Ford Mustang with the optional Performance Pack 1 is a potent pony car. The addition of this RTR package, though, ups the ante. The new Series 1 Ford Mustang RTR was designed for drifting. Developed by Ford Performance with input from world champion drifter Vaughn Gittin Jr., the Series 1 Mustang RTR is available as a package on any GT or EcoBoost Mustang with the Performance Pack 1 option. And it comes with a bunch of exterior goodies.

The first thing you’ll probably notice is the wheels; the staggered 19 x 9.5-inch front and 19 x 10-inch rear set are sharper than the standard units. Other exterior upgrades include a Performance Pack 1 spoiler with an RTR Gurney flap, a handful of body and aerodynamic upgrades, aggressive graphics, and, of course, that signature RTR grille with integrated lighting elements. Similar upgrades are found in the cabin; elements like RTR fender badges, floor mats, a shift knob, and puddle lamps are available on the package.

But those visual upgrades don’t do anything to up the output. The Series 1 RTR package retains the same power found in the factory Performance Pack 1. The EcoBoost Mustang still produces 310 horsepower; the GT 460 hp.

"Our goal was to take the driving and owner experience of the iconic Ford Mustang to the next level," said Vaughn Gittin, President of RTR Vehicles. “This collaboration has created a Mustang that offers smile-inducing street driving, diverse capability on the track and a very distinctive owner experience for those looking to stand out from the crowd."

A limited number of Series 1 RTR Mustangs will be built. Only 500 RTR conversion kits with factory-backed limited warranties will be sold and installed at select Ford dealers beginning in 2019. Each limited Mustang will be distinguished by a serialized dash plaque, unique radiator cover badge, and a certificate of authenticity. No word on how much the RTR package will cost on top of the Performance Pack Mustang, though.

Source: Ford