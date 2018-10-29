A Kicks rolling DJ station, two Titan rescue vehicles, and Chris Forsberg's drift car will also be there.
Nissan will head to this year’s SEMA Show in Las Vegas with a quartet of custom builds in tow, and Chris Forsberg’s drift-spec 370Z will also be in the automaker’s display because race cars built to go sideways are always cool. It will join another 370Z called Project Clubsport 23, a Kicks compact SUV that’s basically a rolling DJ booth, and a pair of custom Titan pickup trucks.
Of primary interest to Motor1.com readers will likely be the 370Z. Yes, the old Z platform is very long in the tooth these days, but it still looks darned good and more horsepower is never a bad thing. That’s the crux of Project Clubsport 23, which Nissan bills as a showcase of what 370Z owners could do with their own car using parts from Nissan Motorsports and aftermarket sources. The car ditches the 3.7-liter mill in favor of a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 making 400 horsepower. It also gets “extensive enhancements” to major chassis components that include a soon-to-be-available NISMO brake package. Suspension upgrades include newly released NISMO parts as well as added bracing and coilovers with Eibach springs. Special wheels and requisite exterior enhancements round out the build.
Another attention-getter in Nissan’s car portfolio is a curious Kicks called the Sound Machine, for reasons we suspect are quite obvious. Considering there are a bazillion speakers mounted in windows facing away from the car, this creation isn’t for the benefit of passengers inside the crossover. Aside from all the speakers and amps, there’s a DJ table mounted to the rear where everything can be controlled. The powertrain is completely stock, but such a vehicle isn’t designed to get you to the party – it’s designed to be the party.
The other two Nissan projects at SEMA make use of the Titan pickup. We’ve already seen the Ultimate Service Titan, configured as a disaster response vehicle for the American Red Cross. It’s part command center, part all-terrain ambulance with a bevy of equipment for communications as well as a bed and limited medical equipment for humans. The Paws One Titan, meanwhile, is an animal rescue vehicle devoted to helping our four-legged friends during disasters.
All four custom creations are on display at the 2018 SEMA Show, running October 30 through November 2 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Source: Nissan
Nissan returns to SEMA with five one-of-a-kind vehicles, including the debut of a 400-horsepower 370Z Project Clubsport 23
LAS VEGAS – From a do-it-yourself 370Z muscle master to a traveling Nissan Kicks DJ booth, Nissan returns to the SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association) Show in Las Vegas with five diverse offerings.
For the 2018 edition of the world's premier automotive specialty products trade event, Nissan is showcasing the 370Z, the all-new Kicks subcompact SUV and TITAN full-size pickup – each highly modified for specialty tasks ranging from motorsports to public service.
Here's an overview of what will be on display Oct. 30-Nov. 2 at Nissan North America Booth 50213, located in the Performance Pavilion and Bronze Lot of the Las Vegas Convention Center:
Nissan Project Clubsport 23
Celebrating the iconic 370Z, the Nissan Project Clubsport 23 is an ongoing parts development platform built with ultimate goal of creating a vehicle that owners could duplicate themselves using Nissan Motorsports or aftermarket parts. Starting with an older Nissan 370Z NISMO, the original 350-horsepower 3.7-liter VQ37VHR engine was replaced by a factory fresh 3.0-liter VR30DDTT twin-turbo V6 rated at 400 hp. Extensive enhancements were made to the suspension, steering, braking and cooling system. Exterior and interior modifications include custom body panels and Gloss Burnt Orange body wrap, along with a full roll cage and diamond-pattern upholstery offering a contemporary throwback to the diamond pattern vinyl used in the original 240Z.
Topping off the project are NISMO-branded RAYS cast aluminum-alloy 18x10.5-inch wheels and Hankook RS4 285/35R18 high performance tires.
More details and photography on this vehicle are available here.
Chris Forsberg Formula DRIFT 370Z
Three-time Formula DRIFT Champion Chris Forsberg's instantly recognizable Nissan 370Z takes time off the racing circuit to make an appearance at the Nissan SEMA display. With a twin-turbo VQ engine tucked under the carbon fiber body panels, this car is the essence of "show and go."
Nissan Kicks Sound Machine
The Kicks Sound Machine was fabricated at Vehicle Effects in Hollywood. It made its debut at the BET Awards in Los Angeles in July. The project includes the Kicks' class-exclusive1 Bose® Personal® Plus sound system with eight speakers and proprietary Bose® signal processing and a pair of lightweight 2.5-inch Bose® UltraNearfield™ neodymium speakers located inside the Kicks' driver's seat head rest.
This sound machine on wheels is built off of the all-new Kicks SR and is powered by a stock 1.6-liter four cylinder engine.
To "Kicks" things up a notch, builders added:
- Eight Bose Virtually Invisible® 791 speakers, custom built composite panel and speaker housing, three Bose F1 1,000W powered subwoofers, and two Bose RoomMatch Utility RMU206 speakers
- Hidden speakers revealed by pneumatic roof panel, with one Bose PowerMatch PM8500 configurable amplifier, one Bose ControlSpace CC-64 controller, and one Bose ControlSpace ESP-880 sound processer with ethernet card
- Three Bose Panaray® MA12EX loudspeakers
- Pneumatically-controlled speakers hidden under the vehicle
- Professional disk jockeying equipment, including articulating rear drawer (reveals DJ controls), one Pioneer DJM-900NXS2 DJ Mixer, two CDJ-2000NXS2 Pro-DJ multi players
- Custom 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels
Nissan Ultimate Service TITAN
The one-of-a-kind Nissan Ultimate Service TITAN started life as a TITAN XD Diesel Midnight Edition Crew Cab powered by a stock Cummins® 5.0-L V8 Turbo Diesel engine. It was transformed into a mobile response unit built to serve in collaboration with the American Red Cross in South Florida.
A B&S Customizing Lightweight Bed Box highlights a long list of features included on this first response vehicle. From disaster relief efforts to employee blood drives, Nissan's partnership with the American Red Cross has raised more than $2.5 million in donations over the past five years. The truck is prepared with the following amenities:
- With a desk, solar power generator and a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, it can serve as a perfect mobile command center for volunteers
- Equipped with a bed and first aid kit, the vehicle allows first responders to provide on-site care to those injured in an emergency
- A built-in refrigerator and the vehicle's rugged-terrain capability allows the TITAN to serve as a blood-supply delivery vehicle that can transport blood to hospitals in need
- For rescue and relief workers, the TITAN can serve as a place to find shelter, food and a much-needed place to rest between shifts, thanks to the temperature-controlled box that features a resting area, stove, microwave, sink and refrigerator
- In conjunction with Red Cross Blood Drive efforts, the Ultimate Service TITAN can also serve as a place to give or collect blood donations from the field
PAWS ONE TITAN
Created to assist stranded animals in the wake of disaster, PAWS ONE is a 2018 Nissan TITAN XD Gas PRO-4X animal rescue vehicle making its debut at SEMA. The vehicle was built in collaboration with Animal Rescue Rigs (ARR), a new animal rescue 501(c)(3) charity dedicated to providing support during and after natural disasters.
PAWS ONE is slated for deployment under the name of PAWS TWO in 2019. Once in service, PAWS TWO is intended to be operated by highly skilled search and rescue staff along with experts trained to operate specialized vehicles.
For additional information on PAWS ONE and Animal Rescue Rigs, visit animalrescuerigs.com.
The 2018 SEMA Show runs Oct. 30 through Nov. 2 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
To find out more about the complete 2019 Nissan lineup, please visit NissanNews.com.
Nissan Motorsports Project Clubsport 23 track car debuts at 2018 SEMA show
LAS VEGAS, Nevada – At first look, the Nissan Motorsports Project Clubsport 23 project car would not seem out of place in the parking lot of any weekend gathering of Datsun and Nissan Z® car enthusiasts. However, take a closer look at the Project Clubsport 23, and you'll discover an amazing amalgamation of OEM, aftermarket and bespoke fabricated parts that may appear someday alone or packaged together at Nissan dealership parts departments.
Nissan Project Clubsport 23
In the search for an ideal, dedicated track only vehicle, the Project Clubsport 23 borrows generously from many of the most respected suppliers of performance parts that are tested and developed in Motorsports. What is shown at the 2018 SEMA Show might be significantly different months from now as parts for the vehicle are continuously developed.
The ultimate goal was to create a vehicle that owners could duplicate themselves using Nissan Motorsports or aftermarket parts. First and foremost, the Project Clubsport 23 is an ongoing parts development platform.
Not available for purchase. Yet.
In building Project Clubsport 23 project, the Nissan Motorsports and MA Motorsports team started just like any Z® enthusiast would – finding a donor body and engine. In this case, the project started with a 2012 Nissan 370Z NISMO. The original 350-horsepower 3.7-liter VQ37VHR engine was replaced by a factory 3.0-liter VR30DDTT twin-turbo V6 rated at 400hp.
To fully engage sports car enthusiasts, it was decided to keep the 370Z NISMO's 6-speed manual transmission. This was a challenge due to the fact a VR30DDTT has never been coupled to a manual transmission. MA Motorsports managed to develop a clutch disc, cover and flywheel assembly to complete the transition all the way back to the NISMO GT LSD Pro-Carbon 2-way differential, which is cooled by an MA Motorsports Differential Cooler. Much time was spent to ensure the VR30DDTT engine properly communicated with the manual transmission.
The refinements continued, starting with an AMS Performance Cold Air Intake kit and Z1 Motorsports blow-off valves. MA Motorsports fabricated a bespoke dual exhaust system measuring 76 mm in diameter to ensure there was no disruption in airflow from the VR30DDTT engine. The exhaust exits through the rear license plate body panel, which gives the Project Clubsport 23 a unique, motorsports look and feel. To help keep the VR30DDTT powerplant running cool, the factory cooling and steering systems were upgraded with an AMS Performance heat exchanger, MA Motorsports power steering cooler and Z1 Motorsports radiator and intercooler silicone coolant hoses.
The braking system was upgraded using soon-to-be released NISMO HC Street/Track brake pads, Z1Motorsports 2-piece slotted rotors and NISMO stainless steel brake lines. The suspension modifications included a combination of newly released NISMO front and rear suspension components, NISMO 3-piece body brace set, KW Variant 3 coil-over shock kit and Eibach rear springs.
Topping off the project's go-fast parts are NISMO-branded RAYS cast aluminum-alloy 18x10.5-inch wheels and Hankook RS4 285/35R18 high performance tires. The wheels utilize the latest in RAYS "flow-forming" technology for high quality, strength, durability and affordability. They are expected to be available through Nissan dealerships at a future date.
Depending on interest levels, Nissan Motorsports may offer a "builder's kit" that consists of hard parts and electrical components to assist customers with building their own ultimate track Z® car.
The inside and outside story
Like the drivetrain, the Project Clubsport 23 body and interior reflect combinations of parts from trusted parts sources and custom fabrication. Dominating the interior are the new-for-2018 Sparco QRT-R competition seats, Sparco 6-point competition harnesses and Sparco R383 steering wheel with Bell Works Rapfix hub. Also featured is a Cabin and Engine Bay fire suppression system, along with a custom welded-in roll cage. The custom upholstery was stitched in a diamond pattern by MA Motorsports, offering a contemporary throwback to the diamond pattern vinyl used in the original 240Z
Finally, the once-stock 370Z NISMO body features a pairing of factory NISMO panels with an APR honeycomb carbon fiber splitter/MA Motorsports air dam, a modified rear bumper to allow better air flow/cooling, JDM rear fog light, Selbon TS-style carbon fiber hood with Aerocatch hood pins and NISMO carbon fiber mirror covers and pillar garnishes.
Finishing off the project is a custom Gloss Burnt Orange body wrap by Speedesign Custom Graphics – giving the Project Clubsport 23 a final glow for its SEMA Show debut.
The 2018 SEMA Show, the premier automotive specialty products trade event, takes place October 30 - November 2, 2018 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
To find out more about the 2019 Nissan 370Z Coupe, 370Z Roadster and 370Z NISMO, along with the rest of the Nissan lineup, please visit NissanNews.com.