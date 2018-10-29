None are fast, but all three look furious.
Volkswagen is carting a trio of custom Jettas to the SEMA Show in Las Vegas. With the aid of Air Design USA, H&R, and enthusiast Jamie Orr, each Jetta sports a unique look and feel that gives tuners a general feel for the performance potential baked into Volkswagen’s latest compact sedan.
As far as all-around curb appeal goes, the head-turner of the group is the Air Design USA Jetta SEL. Designed to emulate the aftermarket looks of Volkswagen products in the 1980s and 1990s, this white sedan wears a body kit by Air Design USA, a subtle rear spoiler, Volkswagen accessory roof racks, and tasteful tri-color (red, orange, and yellow) graphics. The look is further complemented by a set of 19-inch TSW Hockenheim S wheels wrapped in sticky Falken Azenis FK510 rubber, a set of Eibach lowering springs, and red brake calipers. A black and brown leather interior scheme completes the package.
The subtle but sporty looks of the H&R Special Springs Jetta R-Line are suitably alluring, as well. Like the Air Design USA Jetta SEL, the H&R Special Springs Jetta R-Line also wears an Air Design USA body kit. However, H&R takes the looks of its Jetta R-Line in a more modern direction, equipping the Habanero Orange sedan with contrasting silver graphics, a chunky rear spoiler, H&R coil overs, and a set of 19-inch Rotiform BUC wheels pushed out to the car’s corners courtesy of Trak+ wheel spacers. Performance upgrades include a set of Pirelli P Zero tires and chunky 13.4-inch front rotors clamped down by upgraded orange brake calipers.
Arguably, the most controversial looking of the SEMA Jettas is the Jetta S by Jamie Orr. The six-speed manual model wears a prototype ECS Tuning 3D-printed body kit, an obscenely large rear spoiler, and an unnecessarily aggressive stance. Resting on 20-inch Work Emotion T5R 2P wheels, the Jetta S by Jamie Orr also serves as a showcase for Delinte tires, which is using the vehicle to debut its new DS8 rubber. Performance enhancements include a set of KW Clubsport coilovers with three-way adjustable damping and ECS Tuning brake rotors clamped down by six-piston Brembo front calipers and a pair of Golf R calipers at the rear.
Whereas the exterior of the Jetta S by Jamie Orr is a love it or hate it affair, the white sedan’s insides are far more likely to receive universal praise thanks to a Black Forest Industries shift knob and shifter boot, and a pair of Recaro A8 seats upholstered in an attractive houndstooth pattern (the pattern also makes its way to the rear bench).
While Volkswagen makes no mention of underhood upgrades to any of the SEMA Jettas, it’s safe to assume all three are powered by the 147-horsepower (110-kilowatt) turbocharged 1.4-liter inline-four that powers all Jettas.
Regardless of your thoughts on each of the SEMA Jettas’ style, we’re happy to see Volkswagen isn’t abandoning the aftermarket crowd with its seventh-generation compact sedan. That said, we wish Volkswagen used the SEMA show to reveal the latest Jetta GLI instead of showing off this trio of tuner specials.
Volkswagen of America, Inc. is pleased to announce that the Volkswagen Jetta has been chosen by three top automotive builders and customizers as a platform to showcase parts, equipment and build potential at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show® in Las Vegas, between October 30 and November 2. The sedan’s large, more dynamic proportions have made it an appealing car to highlight both cosmetic and performance-based parts and accessories to attendees.
“Straight from the factory, the seventh-generation Jetta’s bold new design grabs people’s attention,” says Robert Gal, Senior Manager, Performance & Accessories, Volkswagen Sales & Marketing. “The fact that this group of top tuners and customizers chose it as a canvas for their offerings and creativity is further testament to its appeal."
The following Jetta builds will be on display from October 30th to November 2nd at various locations in and around the Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, Nevada.
H&R Special Springs Jetta R-Line
Built to highlight the aftermarket suspension offerings from H&R Special Springs, this Jetta R-Line has been lowered via H&R Street Performance Coil Overs and Trak+ wheel spacers. Perching the car on 19 x 8.5-inch Rotiform BUC wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tires has cleared the way for upgraded front performance brake calipers, color-matched to the Habanero Orange factory paint, and 13.4-in rotors.
Styling comes by way of an Air Design USA body kit, including a high-rise rear spoiler and Sticky Jewel graphics. A full suite of Volkswagen Accessories rounds out the build, including Comfort & Protection accessory MoJoMats® carpet floor mats & MuddyBuddy™ Trunk Liner, Bumperdillo® rear bumper protection, and pop-in sunshades. “The Jetta is a great car out of the box,” says Roland Graef, President, H&R Special Springs, LP. “This use of suspension, stance, bodywork and wheels only compliment the incredible appeal the car already has.”
Air Design USA Jetta SEL
Inspired by Jetta/Golf accessories from the 1980s and 90s, Air Design USA’s Jetta SEL build pays homage to the aftermarket’s embrace of the second-generation sedan and hatch. Nineteen-inch TSW Hockenheim S wheels, shod with Falken Azenis FK510 tires, are a modern redesign of the 90s-era DTM-inspired Hockenheim wheel. An Air Design USA body kit with rear lip spoiler is complimented by vintage look tri-color graphics that echo onto a roof-mounted bicycle, attached with Volkswagen Accessories roof bars and upright bicycle rack.
A lowered stance is achieved with EIBACH® Progressive Rate Lowering Springs and draws attention to front performance brake calipers, painted in GLI red. Inside, two-tone custom cognac and black colored seating surfaces with matching door cards and steering wheel complete the retro look. The car also sports a full suite of Volkswagen Comfort & Protection Accessories including MoJoMats® carpet floor mats, MuddyBuddy™ Trunk Liner, Bumperdillo® rear bumper protection, and pop-in sunshades.
“Air Design’s first styling kits were developed for the Jetta Mark 2 and Jetta Mark 3 and have been part of the Volkswagen Euro-tuning cult, with a legion of dedicated fans throughout the world,” states Mariana Lopez, PR and Social Media Manager for Air Design. “When the Jetta A7 arrived this year, we knew we had to make sure we developed a sporty styling package to be available for our customers.”
Jetta S by Jamie Orr
Volkswagen enthusiast Jamie Orr has a history of cutting-edge builds, and has now taken his talents to a White Silver Jetta S with six-speed manual transmission. Lowered on KW Clubsport coil-overs that feature remote reservoirs and three-way adjustable damping, the aggressive stance highlights a set of 20-inch Work Emotion T5R 2P wheels. Wrapped in Delinte DS8 tires, the wheels make their world debut on the car, and showcase ECS Tuning brake rotors with Brembo six-piston calipers up front and Golf R calipers/carriers at the rear.
The Jetta’s aesthetics are further highlighted by an ECS Tuning 3D-printed prototype body kit, including a high-rise rear spoiler. Interior ambiance is enhanced by Black Forest Industries color-matched shift knob and boot, RECARO® A8 seats and rear seats reupholstered in houndstooth style material. “I've been a longtime fan of the Volkswagen Jetta, and have owned many, from the first generation onward,” says Orr. “This latest iteration has some really interesting and exciting design elements, which I was thrilled to try to highlight through this project.”
