Volkswagen is carting a trio of custom Jettas to the SEMA Show in Las Vegas. With the aid of Air Design USA, H&R, and enthusiast Jamie Orr, each Jetta sports a unique look and feel that gives tuners a general feel for the performance potential baked into Volkswagen’s latest compact sedan.

As far as all-around curb appeal goes, the head-turner of the group is the Air Design USA Jetta SEL. Designed to emulate the aftermarket looks of Volkswagen products in the 1980s and 1990s, this white sedan wears a body kit by Air Design USA, a subtle rear spoiler, Volkswagen accessory roof racks, and tasteful tri-color (red, orange, and yellow) graphics. The look is further complemented by a set of 19-inch TSW Hockenheim S wheels wrapped in sticky Falken Azenis FK510 rubber, a set of Eibach lowering springs, and red brake calipers. A black and brown leather interior scheme completes the package.

11 Photos

The subtle but sporty looks of the H&R Special Springs Jetta R-Line are suitably alluring, as well. Like the Air Design USA Jetta SEL, the H&R Special Springs Jetta R-Line also wears an Air Design USA body kit. However, H&R takes the looks of its Jetta R-Line in a more modern direction, equipping the Habanero Orange sedan with contrasting silver graphics, a chunky rear spoiler, H&R coil overs, and a set of 19-inch Rotiform BUC wheels pushed out to the car’s corners courtesy of Trak+ wheel spacers. Performance upgrades include a set of Pirelli P Zero tires and chunky 13.4-inch front rotors clamped down by upgraded orange brake calipers.

6 Photos

Arguably, the most controversial looking of the SEMA Jettas is the Jetta S by Jamie Orr. The six-speed manual model wears a prototype ECS Tuning 3D-printed body kit, an obscenely large rear spoiler, and an unnecessarily aggressive stance. Resting on 20-inch Work Emotion T5R 2P wheels, the Jetta S by Jamie Orr also serves as a showcase for Delinte tires, which is using the vehicle to debut its new DS8 rubber. Performance enhancements include a set of KW Clubsport coilovers with three-way adjustable damping and ECS Tuning brake rotors clamped down by six-piston Brembo front calipers and a pair of Golf R calipers at the rear.

22 Photos

Whereas the exterior of the Jetta S by Jamie Orr is a love it or hate it affair, the white sedan’s insides are far more likely to receive universal praise thanks to a Black Forest Industries shift knob and shifter boot, and a pair of Recaro A8 seats upholstered in an attractive houndstooth pattern (the pattern also makes its way to the rear bench).

While Volkswagen makes no mention of underhood upgrades to any of the SEMA Jettas, it’s safe to assume all three are powered by the 147-horsepower (110-kilowatt) turbocharged 1.4-liter inline-four that powers all Jettas.

Regardless of your thoughts on each of the SEMA Jettas’ style, we’re happy to see Volkswagen isn’t abandoning the aftermarket crowd with its seventh-generation compact sedan. That said, we wish Volkswagen used the SEMA show to reveal the latest Jetta GLI instead of showing off this trio of tuner specials.

Source: Volkswagen