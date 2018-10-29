Ares Design, the Italian tuning company creating “bespoke luxury automotive design and engineering,” says its latest project is currently in the development stage, but it’s already looking very promising. It’s called the Project Wami and should be “one of the most enticing roadsters ever made.”

This is a bold statement indeed, but from what we can see by the first renderings, Ares is not just using false marketing tricks to fool us. This little red roadster has ideal proportions and perfectly mixes retro design elements with modern touches.

If some of the lines look familiar to you, that’s because Project Wami is inspired by the Maseratis of the 1950s such as the 2000 Spyder. Styling cues like the side exhaust tips, chromed front and rear bumper over riders, and wire wheels come as a nod to the Italian company’s design of that era.

It’s not only going to be beautiful, but it will also be made by lightweight and strong materials such as handcrafted aluminum and carbon fiber. The interior features high-quality metal, leather, and aluminum details.

“When it comes to fruition Project Wami will be the finest bespoke roadster and a true testament to Ares Design’s painstaking eye for detail,” promises the tuning firm.

Ares is not providing a timeframe for the production launch of the project, but we hope we will see the final product very soon. We’re eager to learn what powers this beautiful roadster as Ares is known for using some of the most powerful supercars in the world as a base for its work. One of the company’s latest projects was the Project Pony, which was based on the Ferrari GTC4Lusso and inspired by the series of Ferrari V12-powered GTs from the 1972 365 GT/4 2+2 to the 412 with an end of production in 1989.

Source: Ares Design