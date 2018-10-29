Just hours before the SEMA Show opens in Las Vegas, Kia teases a customized Stinger and K900 that it brings to the aftermarket event. Dub is partnering on the work to give the sedans gargantuan sets of wheels, in addition to other tweaks.

The Stinger wears a set of black-finished 22-inch wheels with red accents. The sporty sedan also features glossy trim around the exterior. Kia also promises mechanical tweaks like a custom exhaust, air intake, and air ride suspension. Inside, vibrant red upholstery definitely grabs attention.

Meanwhile, the custom K900 beckons eyeballs as soon as people see it because of the Electric Blue paint. The car rides on black-accented 24-inch wheels and matching body trim. An air ride suspension provides smoother driving. On this inside, there's cerulean upholstery and a new multimedia system.

Kia is also promising "a world debut" at SEMA without going into further detail, so we need to wait briefly to find out what the surprise is.

The company needs to bring something special to SEMA to grab attention at the show because there's a whole lot of wildly customized machines coming to the event. Just Ford has a bevy of trucks, SUVs, and Mustangs to put on display that run the gamut having mild mods to things like a lowered, 1,000-horsepower F-150. In addition, Mopar is teasing what's likely an absolutely massive crate engine joining its product range. Individual tuners also have some intriguing creations like a twin-turbo, carbon-fiber-bodied Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and a classic Ford GT40 replica packing the turbocharged V6 powerplant from a modern Ford GT supercar.

There are sure to be even more surprises, too, and Motor1.com is in attendance at SEMA to find these cool vehicles.

