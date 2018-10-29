It’s always interesting when a car carrying the “Made In USA” label gets the aftermarket treatment in Europe and that’s especially true when it comes to the Ford Mustang. In Germany where the iconic sports car outsells the Porsche 911, the GT model in the facelifted flavor has been pampered by local tuner Wolf Racing.

Available for both the coupe and convertible body styles, the upgrade package focuses primarily on a supercharger kit for the 5.0-liter V8 engine. The naturally aspirated engine pumps out 460 horsepower and 420 pound-feet (570 Newton-meters) of torque in stock form, but give it to Wolf Racing and they’ll unlock 690 hp and a meaty 583 lb-ft (790 Nm).

With the supercharger in place, the amped-up Ford will need less than four seconds to complete the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) task before topping out at just under 200 mph (322 kph). Should you want your pony car to offer this kind of performance, the Neuenstein-based tuner wants €15,990 (about $18,200 at current exchange rates) and offers a two-year warranty.

Wolf Racing can further modify the ‘Stang by installing a custom stainless steel exhaust system with dual (4.49-inch) 114-mm tips providing a more aggressive soundtrack at the push of a button thanks to the flap control system. Customers eager for extra upgrades can opt for the coilover suspension lowering the Mustang by as much as 2.16 inches (55 mm) at both axles in exchange for €1,489 (about $1,700).

As a final touch, the GT’s stock wheels can be removed to make room for a 21-inch set available in two different designs as shown in the adjacent images.

Source: Wolf Racing