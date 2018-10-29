McLaren is trying to convince us the recently introduced Speedtail is not a successor to the legendary F1, but we argue a couple of numbers tell a different story. Take for example the total production run – 106 examples for both the Speedtail and the F1. The interior layout? Three seats for both cars with a central driving position. You get the idea.

But what’s the difference between the Speedtail, the P1, and the Senna? It’s simple – while the previous two models from the Ultimate Series were chasing downforce figures for better track performance, the latest addition to that family is all about straight line performance combined with the art of grand touring. Simply put, every line of that 5.2-meter (204.72-inch) long exterior is designed to allow the car to reach a maximum speed of 250 miles per hour (402 kilometers per hour).

Did we say grand touring? Yes, McLaren describes its latest exclusive creation as a hyper grand tourer because it can safely drive you and two passengers to that aforementioned top speed with enough luggage space for all three passengers onboard. A pair of passenger seats sit left and right of the captain’s chair, while specific luggage compartments have been carved into the nose and tail of the car. You can even purchase bespoke luggage to fit the hyper GT.

With all that said, you can’t deny the Speedtail is much more than just a supercar. It’s an entirely different approach to grand tourers and supercars in general, and that makes it an absolutely unique offering on the market.

Want to learn more? Make sure to watch the whole 23-minute video at the top to discover all the secret details that make this car so special. But if you want to buy one, don’t waste your time – McLaren is only making 106 Speedtails, all of which are already spoken for.

Source: Mr JWW on YouTube