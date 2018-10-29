2018 represents seven decades of Porsche sports cars and what better way to celebrate this milestone if not by coming out with a retro-flavored car? Porsche Classic’s 993 is a nod to the past while taking inspiration from the modern Turbo S Exclusive Series from where it has inherited the flashy Golden Yellow Metallic paint. The car was revealed towards the end of August and was recently auctioned off at the Porsche Experience Centre Atlanta for a very nice sum.

During the RM Sotheby’s – The Porsche 70th Anniversary Auction 2018 event, the Project Gold managed to generate 37 bids in only ten minutes, with the highest one standing at an impressive €2,743,500 (about $3.12M at current exchange rates). Don’t go into thinking Porsche will spend the money superficially as all the net proceeds (€2,589,027 / $2.94M) will be directed towards the not-for-profit Ferry Porsche Foundation.

As you may recall, the Project Gold is more than just a fancy 993 from Porsche Classic to serve as an alternative to the likes of Singer and other restomodders. It took 18 months to complete the project and involved using the familiar side air intakes of the 993-gen Turbo S and installing a brand new twin-turbo flat-six engine with 450 horsepower on tap.

From the extensive Porsche Classic catalog, the one-of-a-kind Nine Eleven grabbed the all-wheel-drive system and a manual transmission. To make it as authentic as possible, the Project Gold’s hand-stamped chassis number follows that of the last 993 Turbo, which hit the assembly line 20 years ago.

As a final note, it’s worth mentioning the car is not road-legal. In other words, Project Gold can only be driven on private tracks. That being said, there might be a loophole in some parts of the world, although not in Europe as the car does not comply with the strict regulations regarding emissions and noise.

Source: Porsche