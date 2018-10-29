That escalated quickly.
2018 represents seven decades of Porsche sports cars and what better way to celebrate this milestone if not by coming out with a retro-flavored car? Porsche Classic’s 993 is a nod to the past while taking inspiration from the modern Turbo S Exclusive Series from where it has inherited the flashy Golden Yellow Metallic paint. The car was revealed towards the end of August and was recently auctioned off at the Porsche Experience Centre Atlanta for a very nice sum.
During the RM Sotheby’s – The Porsche 70th Anniversary Auction 2018 event, the Project Gold managed to generate 37 bids in only ten minutes, with the highest one standing at an impressive €2,743,500 (about $3.12M at current exchange rates). Don’t go into thinking Porsche will spend the money superficially as all the net proceeds (€2,589,027 / $2.94M) will be directed towards the not-for-profit Ferry Porsche Foundation.
As you may recall, the Project Gold is more than just a fancy 993 from Porsche Classic to serve as an alternative to the likes of Singer and other restomodders. It took 18 months to complete the project and involved using the familiar side air intakes of the 993-gen Turbo S and installing a brand new twin-turbo flat-six engine with 450 horsepower on tap.
From the extensive Porsche Classic catalog, the one-of-a-kind Nine Eleven grabbed the all-wheel-drive system and a manual transmission. To make it as authentic as possible, the Project Gold’s hand-stamped chassis number follows that of the last 993 Turbo, which hit the assembly line 20 years ago.
As a final note, it’s worth mentioning the car is not road-legal. In other words, Project Gold can only be driven on private tracks. That being said, there might be a loophole in some parts of the world, although not in Europe as the car does not comply with the strict regulations regarding emissions and noise.
Source: Porsche
Porsche Classic’s “Project Gold” heads to new home for EUR 2.7 Million
Stuttgart/Atlanta. After a total of 37 bids and ten minutes, the main prize for Porsche collectors was ready to go: This Saturday saw the “911 Turbo Classic Series” auctioned off at the Porsche Experience Centre Atlanta (USA) as part of the “RM Sotheby’s – The Porsche 70th Anniversary Auction 2018” event. This car – based on an original 993 body shell – was sold for a total price of EUR 2.743.500. The one-off piece created by Porsche Classic is already considered a highly sought-after collectors’ item. The net proceeds of EUR 2.589.027 will go directly to the not-for-profit Ferry Porsche Foundation, which was set up this year to mark the brand’s anniversary, “70 years of Porsche sports cars”. Porsche Classic has also created two “Project Gold”-inspired genuine parts as a special treat for all 993 owners. Porsche customers can opt to upgrade their vehicles with a new aluminium tank cap (available for all 911 models from the years 1980 to 1998) and a black tail pipe.
A total of 51 vehicles went under the hammer during the auction. The Estimate for the unique 911 Turbo Classic Series was EUR 154.473 equivalent to the retail price for a 911 Turbo S from 1998. The story behind the “Project Gold” model is as unusual as the design itself: Painted in Golden Yellow Metallic, it references the 2018 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series. The black wheels are highlighted by Golden Yellow design accents, while the seats and interior trim are finished in black with Golden Yellow details. The bodyshell features the characteristic side air intakes of the 993 type 911 Turbo S. The 331 kW (450 hp) Classic Series celebrated its world premiere at the Porsche Rennsport Reunion in Laguna Seca (USA) on September 27, 2018.
The net proceeds of EUR 2.589.027 will go directly to the not-for-profit Ferry Porsche Foundation. The foundation – named after the brand’s founder, Ferry Porsche – focuses primarily on the homes of its Stuttgart and Leipzig factories. It also supports projects at the brand’s international sites. The foundation supports work in the fields of education, research, sport, culture and social affairs. In the future, the foundation is also planning to focus more on its own range of projects.