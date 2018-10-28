2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Upgraded With... New Stripe Options

In June this year, Dodge announced a couple of important upgrades for the 2019 model year of the Charger family. These included a revised trim level range, new instrument panel badging, satin black hood option, new “Brass Monkey” 20-inch forged wheels, and an Alcantara interior package, as well as a new grille with dual air inlets for the Hellcat version.

See the more important upgrades: 2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Gets Some Goodies From The Demon

Now, the American automaker is adding more improvements for the model, this time limited entirely to the design department. In addition to the dual carbon and dual gunmetal gray stripes, the SRT Hellcat models can now be ordered with three new available stripe options – dual red, dual blue, and dual silver. The previous two options remain on sale and the dual carbon stripes will be available on Charger R/T Scat Pack and R/T, too.

3 Photos

“Exterior stripes, especially when they are a contrasting color, amplify the shape of the hood and highlight how big the air-intake is, all of which combine to truly accentuate the shape of the Charger,“ Mark Trostle, Head of Performance, Passenger and Utility Vehicle Exterior Design at Fiat Chrysler, comments “Our customers love the ability to make their cars unique and with five different stripe colors and an awesome color palette of thirteen colors, they can truly make their Charger their own.”

Just like before, the stripes cover the front and rear fascias, roof, and deck lid and are “tailored around the signature NACA duct-hood vent to emphasize the Charger model’s aggressive yet functional design.”

All five stripe options come with a MSRP dealer price of $995.

Source: Dodge