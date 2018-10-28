2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Upgraded With... New Stripe Options

Because who doesn't love more stripes?
In June this year, Dodge announced a couple of important upgrades for the 2019 model year of the Charger family. These included a revised trim level range, new instrument panel badging, satin black hood option, new “Brass Monkey” 20-inch forged wheels, and an Alcantara interior package, as well as a new grille with dual air inlets for the Hellcat version.
Now, the American automaker is adding more improvements for the model, this time limited entirely to the design department. In addition to the dual carbon and dual gunmetal gray stripes, the SRT Hellcat models can now be ordered with three new available stripe options – dual red, dual blue, and dual silver. The previous two options remain on sale and the dual carbon stripes will be available on Charger R/T Scat Pack and R/T, too.
“Exterior stripes, especially when they are a contrasting color, amplify the shape of the hood and highlight how big the air-intake is, all of which combine to truly accentuate the shape of the Charger,“ Mark Trostle, Head of Performance, Passenger and Utility Vehicle Exterior Design at Fiat Chrysler, comments “Our customers love the ability to make their cars unique and with five different stripe colors and an awesome color palette of thirteen colors, they can truly make their Charger their own.”
Just like before, the stripes cover the front and rear fascias, roof, and deck lid and are “tailored around the signature NACA duct-hood vent to emphasize the Charger model’s aggressive yet functional design.”
All five stripe options come with a MSRP dealer price of $995.
Source: Dodge
Dodge//SRT Amplifies Charger’s Aggressive, Functional Design With New Stripe Options
- New Red, Blue and Silver dual-center stripes on Charger SRT Hellcat offer custom look from the factory
- Dual carbon stripes are available for order on Charger R/T Scat Pack and R/T for the first time
- Charger SRT Hellcat and R/T Scat Pack feature standard performance upgrades for the 2019 model year, including Launch Assist and Line Lock; a new performance grille with dual air inlets; new Launch Control switch on R/T Scat Pack; and Torque Reserve, After-Run Chiller on SRT Hellcat
- Dodge Charger continues its run as the sales leader in the large-car segment for five years running
“The Dodge Charger continues its run as the sales leader in the large car segment for the fifth year in a row,” said Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Cars, Dodge//SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, and Service and Parts (Mopar), FCA – North America. “And as the aftermarket customization business continues to balloon, these new stripe options give Charger buyers the opportunity to make what is already the only four-door muscle car in the market even more unique, and to do it straight from the factory.”
First introduced in 2016 and 2018, respectively, Dual Carbon and Dual Gunmetal Gray stripes can still be ordered on Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat models. New for 2019, Charger SRT Hellcat buyers can order any of the five available stripe options:
- Dual Red (NEW)
- Dual Blue (NEW)
- Dual Silver (NEW)
- Dual Gunmetal Gray
- Dual Carbon
All stripe packages are currently available for dealer order and are a U.S. Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $995.